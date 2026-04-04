""Throughout my career, I find that it’s hard to capture noteworthy images without taking risks but whenever I back myself to try something new, I rarely regret it." says Will Burrard-Lucas

"For me, there's nothing more exciting than photographing a lion that has never been photographed before," explains wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas.

"I believe that a photo taken in an unfamiliar setting, even if it's of a commonly-photographed species, has a context that sets it apart from other pictures. And that is exactly the point for me. I have little interest in taking photos that aren't somehow different," he explains.

Burrard-Lucas is a wildlife photographer and founder of Camtraptions, a company specializing in equipment for camera trap photography. He won awards for his work and shares why investing in your ideas and taking risks can often yield the best opportunities.

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I first visited Shompole Conservancy in Kenya’s Rift Valley two years ago

"I was captivated by the rugged beauty of the scenery and amazed by the abundance of nocturnal life that thrived in the seemingly hostile environment.

"The area is special for the way in which the local Maasai community shares the land with wildlife. The community benefits through the conservation fees that tourists pay when they visit the conservancy.

"It was clear that the area had a lot to offer safari-goers, however, the animals were not particularly accustomed to people, which made them difficult to see and photograph.

"The area is dry with few sources of water that people and wildlife must share. We decided to build a new waterhole, far from other sources of water, so that animals could drink away from people and livestock. We also built a hide from which visitors could observe the animals as they came to drink.

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"Making this idea a reality required some investment and there was no guarantee that it would pay off. On the other hand, if successful, I might be able to capture spectacular images of some truly wild subjects.

To discover more of Burrard-Lucas' work, visit his Instagram account (Image credit: Will Burrard-Lucas)

Taking risks without regret

"Throughout my career, I find that it’s hard to capture noteworthy images without taking risks but whenever I back myself to try something new, I rarely regret it. The downsides of failure are usually outweighed by the upside of success.

"The waterhole was constructed in partnership with Shompole Wilderness Camp and I helped design a hide set-up made from two repurposed shipping containers that were perfect for photographers. It didn’t take long before the animals started to appear.

"At first, using the hide was challenging as the animals were skittish – the slightest noise or movement sent them fleeing. After a few weeks, however, they got used to the hide being occupied and I got better at moving around quietly. The silent shutter and low-light focusing of my Sony A1 also allowed me to capture all sorts of nocturnal creatures.

"I was most excited to photograph lions and eventually, this spectacular male turned up. He approached the water cautiously, knowing I was there and held my gaze as he drank. After a while, he went off into the darkness, leaving me pinching myself in disbelief."

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