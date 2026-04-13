"What fascinates me most is how symmetrically the eggs are arranged," says macro photographer

Photographer Jacek Hensoldt's work focuses on "the little wonderful things that we usually don't notice." To capture the hidden complexity of the macro world, he uses a powerful technique that brings out extreme details in tiny subjects: focus stacking.

What is focus stacking? Focus stacking is widely used in extreme close-up photography and involves taking multiple images at different focus points, which are then merged into a single image in post-processing, producing extreme sharpness and detail throughout the frame.

Hensoldt applied this technique to capture Parasite – an image that was selected as a Finalist in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge.

The photo reveals extraordinary detail in a cluster of shield bug eggs parasited by the wasp Trissolcus semistriatus – with one adult already emerged and others developing inside the remaining eggs.

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Finalist 'Parasite'

The OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro lens delivers an extraordinarily effective 4:1 magnification ratio (Image credit: OM System/ Olympus)

Shot info

Gear: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III + M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS + MC-20 2x teleconverter

Accessories: Godox V860III flash with diffuser

Exposure: 1/50sec, f/13, ISO 200

Post-processing: Focus stack of 32 shots merged in Helicon Focus

Hensoldt says, "This is a cluster of shield bug eggs parasitised by the wasp Trissolcus semistriatus. The females lay their eggs inside the host eggs, where the larvae feed on the contents – the death of one becoming the prerequisite for the life of another.

"Through the translucent eggshells, the tiny heads of the developing wasps are already visible; in some, you can even distinguish compound eyes and antennae. One adult has already emerged but seemed in no hurry to leave without its siblings, which allowed me to photograph the scene at a relaxed pace.

"The adult wasps are only 0.9–1.3mm long and completely harmless to humans. What fascinates me most is how symmetrically the eggs are arranged. The final image is a focus stack of 32 frames merged in Helicon Focus."

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The CUPOTY competition

The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

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If you are into macro photography, check our guide to the best camera for macro photography and best macro lenses. We also have supporting tutorials like how to use natural lighting effects to introduce drama to your macro photography scenes, or 4 macro hacks for your camera, lens and phone.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from April to July.