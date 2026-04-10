Incredible image of hyena carrying a zebra's head triumphs in world's largest close-up photography competition as the 'hunter' locks eyes with the lens...

Titled 'Hyena Portrait Zebra', this image won the top prize in CUPOTY's themed challenge 'Death & Decay', shot at 1/2000 sec, f/5, ISO 800

"In nature, almost nothing goes to waste – even hyenas have a family to feed, and they do it with remarkable commitment," says photographer Willem Kruger about his image that won Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge.

Kruger's awarded image shows a hyena carrying its prey – a zebra's head. The hyena locks eyes with Kruger and his top-tier 600mm super-telephoto lens, mounted on a full-frame mirrorless camera widely regarded as one of the best on the market.

It's a wildlife image that "stops you in your tracks," says Tracy Calder, Co-founder of CUPOTY, and continues that Kruger's photo is a "powerful reminder that death is the end of one story and the beginning of another."

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The winner: 'Hyena Portrait Zebra'

The Nikon Z9 is widely regarded as the pro mirrorless flagship camera in Nikon's lineup, packing 120fps bursts, 2½ hours of 8K video, and constant evolution (Image credit: Future)

Shot info

Gear: Nikon Z9 + Nikon 600mm f/4 ED AF-S VR

Accessories: Gimpro head on Gimpro window mount attached to vehicle

Exposure: 1/2000 sec, f/5, ISO 800

Kruger explains the story behind his winning image, "Early one morning during a game drive in Kruger National Park, South Africa, my wife and I came across three spotted hyenas walking along the road.

"One was carrying the head of a zebra, presumably from a nearby lion kill, and was heading straight towards us."

He took the chance to photograph the scene, capturing nature's raw truth in one single frame.

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"We parked at the roadside as the hyena approached and walked past our vehicle. We followed for a while, hoping it would lead us to the den. After a short distance, the hyena left the road and melted into the bush," says Kruger.

The CUPOTY competition

The CUPOTY competition

The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

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