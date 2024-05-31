WTF? Kodak just toppled Canon, Sony Fujifilm AND Nikon

By
published

Kodak has more market share than Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon in Japan, owning almost a quarter of the market

A selection of Kodak cameras, against a yellow background, with the red Kodak logo wearing a miniature crown
(Image credit: Kodak • JK Imaging)

Kodak is now the number one digital camera brand in Japan. Yes, ahead of Canon, Sony and Nikon

The iconic brand now holds a monster 22.5% market share of the digital camera market. Not just niche subcategories like compact cameras or waterproof cameras, but mirrorless cameras and DSLRs as well. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BCN Retail sales data April 2024
Header Cell - Column 0 CameraMarket share
1Kodak Pixpro FZ5511%
2Sony ZV-E108.2%
3Kodak Pixpro FZ456.0%
4Instax Mini Evo5.5%
5Kodak Pixpro WPZ25.1%
6Canon Ivy 6504.9%
7Canon EOS R504.0%
8Kenko Tokina KC-03TY2.7%
9Canon EOS R102.4%
10Nikon Z302.3%

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

