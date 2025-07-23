One of the coolest Polaroid special editions ever is just $79.99 (and even less for new members

Polaroid has demolished the price of the Polaroid Now Generation 2 - Basquiat Edition from $129.99 to $79.99. And if you sign up as a new Polaroid Member (for free), you can get it for even less, at just $72!

Even if you’re unaware of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s striking neo-expressionist work, there’s no denying that this vibrant Polaroid camera looks incredible. And as somebody who doesn't own an instant camera, I’m mighty tempted to pick it up. For a Polaroid Now Generation 2, this is simply a fantastic deal.

The camera has been hydro-dipped in one of Basquiat’s most famous works, ‘Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump’. The Brooklyn-born artist created this incredible oil-on-canvas artwork in 1982 and in 2020 it sold for over $100 million. The Polaroid logo has also been crossed out and replaced with Basquiat’s signature, complete with his famous crown emblem.

If ever there were a camera that would sit handsomely upon a shelf, it’s this one. However, it’s not just an homage to one of the great creatives, it’s also a Polaroid Now Generation 2 instant camera. That means it’s compatible with Polaroid i-Type and 600 film for that classic, large Polaroid instant film look. Uses two lenses to focus by selecting the best lens for the subject’s distance. Boasts a self-timer and a double exposure mode. And comes with a wrist strap and USB-C cable, so you can recharge the camera, which is rated to rattle through up to 15 packs of film from being fully charged.

So, if you’ve ever thought about picking up an instant camera or a Polaroid camera at that, $79.99 is a fantastic price and you’re getting one of the coolest-looking special editions Polaroid has ever produced. Some might say, it’s a work of art!

