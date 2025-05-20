Not only does Polaroid make some of the best instant cameras around, it also makes some of the coolest – and they don't get much cooler than its latest collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

The limited edition Polaroid Now Generation 3 – MoMA Edition comes in a striking monochrome blue body with the MoMA logo emblazoned on the front, with a selection of graphic wrist straps in vivid contrasting colors.

On the inside it's the same as the base Polaroid Now, which is my favorite instant point-and-shoot on the market thanks to its ease of use combined with advanced features like double exposures, a two-lens autofocus system and physical camera filters.

I love the solid blue colorway here, and I actually think this is the nicest looking Generation 3 camera to date (I'm actually not a huge fan of the G3 color options!). Unless, of course, you count the recent Polaroid Flip – which is both the coolest and the best Polaroid camera that's been released in a good while.

To complement the camera, the collaboration also includes the new Polaroid i-Type Color Film – MoMA Edition (which will only work on new i-Type cameras, not classic 600 models).

The film, like the camera, is limited edition, and features 12 frame designs adorned with the MoMA logo or quotes from artists in its collection, including An-My Lê, Betye Saar, Carmen Herrera, Meret Oppenheim, Milton Glaser and Vincent van Gogh.

"Polaroid has long held a place at the intersection of art and technology," said Robin Sayetta of The Museum of Modern Art. "Edwin Land’s pioneering invention of the instant format sparked creative freedom for artists like Andy Warhol, Nancy Burson, Ansel Adams and Robert Frank.

"We’re thrilled that with the MoMA edition camera and film, photographers have the chance to imbue their work with the wisdom of MoMA collection artists and capture moments in time that express their creativity in bold new ways."

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 – MoMA Edition is available now for $129.99 / £129.99 (Australian price to be confirmed) directly from the manufacturer, with the Polaroid i-Type Color Film – MoMA Edition: priced at $21.99 / £ 20.99 for a pack of 8 exposures.

