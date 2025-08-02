Taking your instant camera on vacation? Yes, you DO have to avoid the X-ray machines!

Vacation season is upon us, which means plenty of photographers will be hopping on planes. And while digital photographers won't even bat an eyelid, for those of us who shoot film – whether it's on 35mm film cameras or instant cameras – vacation season means one thing: don't let security put your film through the X-ray machine!

Yes, I know – whether or not airport scanners actually damage camera film is a decades-long-debated topic. While some folks merrily boast about taking endless stacks of film through scanners without incident, there are plenty of reports that airport scanners do in fact damage film.

So, who do you believe? Well, personally I'm paying attention to the people that actually make that film. So when Polaroid recently reminded me that you really do have to protect your film, I thought I should share that advice with all the shooters and snappers merrily stuffing their luggage with instant film.

"Polaroid film is sensitive stuff, and it needs a lot of care to keep all that color and contrast," the company notes on its travel tips page.

Taking instant film with you on vacation? Don't let security put it through the scanner! (Image credit: James Artaius)

"In some airports, new X-ray machines have been installed that use a higher dose of radiation. More radiation = less saturation. Radiation zaps all the saturation from your undeveloped instant film. The result? Washed-out, foggy photos, that have a pinkish hue."

This jibes with the story we wrote a couple of years ago, where a YouTuber and film photographer put a bunch of 35mm rolls through airport scanners multiple times.

While only film above ISO800 was affected, and only after repeated scans, he noted that "there definitely is a light fog over all of the film that you can see in the clear parts of the film, and there are some other weird patterns that look like light leaks".

In other words, these machines really can do damage to your film. And even if the chances are remote, or you've been lucky before, I would strongly advise not to take the chance if you're travelling with film – the cost, inconvenience and missed memories just aren't worth it.

Exposed photos are fine, so don't worry about pictures you've taken getting damaged buy X-rays (Image credit: James Artaius)

And it's not just Polaroid film; while their photochemical processes differ, the same sensitivity applies to Instax film. As Instax warns on its own page:

"To prevent possible fogging of unexposed film during X-ray inspection of luggage at airports, it is recommended that all film and cameras loaded with film are carried as hand luggage and not transported in hold luggage. If facilities are available, then a manual hand search should be requested."

Obviously every airport is different, and each one has its own security procedures and machines – and with the best will in the world, you're going to struggle finding anyone at an airport who is qualified to tell you how safe they are for camera film.

So as Polaroid says: "If in doubt, keep your camera and undeveloped film in your carry-on bag, and ask for a hand check with the attendant instead to avoid the X-ray machine."

None of this applies to photographs you've already taken, of course; X-rays have no effect on exposed film, so feel free to pack your photos wherever you feel safest. Travel safe and bon voyage!

