Polaroid's brilliant new ad campaign delivers powerful anti-AI message

In a photography world obsessed with AI, Polaroid is taking a stand. While every new camera release seems to boast some form of AI-powered this or that – autofocus, scene recognition, even generative edits– Polaroid’s latest campaign feels like a breath of fresh air.

The brand’s new Camera for an Analog Life campaign is unapologetically human, celebrating imperfection, real connection, and the tactile joy of holding a photograph in your hand.

The campaign launches alongside Polaroid’s newest instant camera, the Polaroid Flip, and delivers a message that cuts through the AI noise with simple, provocative statements such as "No one on their deathbed ever said: I wish I’d spent more time on my phone," and "Real stories. Not stories & reels."

"AI can't generate sand between your toes" (Image credit: Polaroid)

At a time when many photographers are questioning what role AI should play in the creative process, Polaroid’s approach feels almost radical. It’s not about speed, algorithms, or computational perfection but rather slowing down and embracing the analog magic that first made photography magic.

Polaroid has taken the conversation to the streets, quite literally. Their out-of-home campaign has appeared in high-traffic spaces like JFK Airport, New York’s city centers, and London streets, strategically placed near Apple Stores and Google offices; tech culture’s beating heart. The message? Pause. Reflect. Maybe even put down your phone.

Patricia Varella, Polaroid’s Brand and Creative Director, puts it perfectly, "We are analog creatures, built to connect through our senses. The more we lose ourselves in digital algorithms, the more we drift away from empathy and real connection. There is something magical in a Polaroid picture. It captures the humanness in all of us, wrinkles and all, and reminds us that the best of life happens in the real, physical world."

"Real Stories, Not Stories & Reels" (Image credit: Polaroid)

To bring this philosophy to life, Polaroid has launched global, phone-free walking tours in Paris and Tokyo, with London next on August 19. Participants are invited to lock away their phones and spend an hour exploring the city with the new Polaroid Flip, ending each tour by mailing a real postcard made from their instant print. A small but meaningful act of tangible human connection.

While this is without question a marketing campaign for its new camera, personally, I think this couldn’t have come at a better time. The photography industry is drowning in AI promises. AI image editing software that can 'perfect' your images in seconds, AI cameras that predict your subject’s movement, even AI tools that generate photos that never existed. While some of these innovations are useful, they also risk stripping away the imperfections that make a photograph feel alive.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid’s stance reminds us why we fell in love with photography in the first place. The slight unpredictability of film, the tactile feel of a print, the way a Polaroid captures a moment as it truly is, not polished or curated by an algorithm, but raw and real.

Interestingly, Polaroid is still targeting Gen Z through digital ads and creator campaigns, but the underlying message is clear: step away from the screens. It’s a clever move, positioning the Polaroid Flip not as a nostalgic relic but as an antidote to digital fatigue.

