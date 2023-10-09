Two new Sony cameras are coming. Could they be the Sony A9 III and Sony A7S IV?

Sony has registered two new cameras in China – one of which is said to be the Sony A9 III, and the other we think might be a Sony A7S IV. Both cameras were registered in September and, while we have no idea when the latter may be officially announced, we expect the A9 III could be revealed soon.

When released in 2019, the Sony A9 II we crowned it the best camera for sports photography due to its high-speed burst rate, blackout-free shooting and precise autofocus. In the four years since, the Nikon Z9, the Canon EOS R3 and the Sony A1 have all pipped it to the post, offering higher-resolution sensors, 8K video recording, better stabilization and improved autofocus. But that could all be set to change as the Sony A9III has been touted as the "world's fastest camera".

According to Mirrorless Rumors, Sony is gearing up to make a huge announcement at its Creative Space event in New York. There’s been no official word from Sony in regards to the A9 III's launch date or specs, but we hope it'll feature a higher-resolution sensor, an upgrade to its image stabilization (possibly to 7 stops, as found on the Sony A7C II) and maybe a continuous burst mode that beats the 50fps offered by the Sony A1.

There is a lot less certainty about what Sony's second registered camera could be. A sensible guess would be the successor to the Sony A7S III, which was released in 2020. Mirrorless Rumors' sources (who have previously proven to be pretty reliable) suggested that we would see the A7S IV in 2024, though the site expects it later in the year.

Although much less likely, the second camera to be announced could be the Sony A1 II – but since it is a newer camera than the A7S III, we'd put our money on it being the A7S IV. We’re also not ruling out a much more minor upgrade to an existing body, similar to what the company did with the Sony A7R V and Sony A7R IVa.

We'll have to wait until November 08 until we can do anything other than speculate, but it’s exciting to know that before long Sony will launch two new high-end cameras. This year it has massively focussed on its line of cameras for vlogging, with the launch of the Sony ZV-E1 in March and the Sony ZV-1 II just two months later. We also got the video-first Sony A7C II recently, so it's about time that Sony refocused its effort on high-end stills cameras.

