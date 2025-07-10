Just 29c per gigabyte! This memory card is just what I need to supercharge my Sony camera this Prime Day!

I have keeping my eye out for a Type A memory card for my Sony mirrorless camera for a couple of months now - and I have just seen a Prime Day deal to make me take the plunge and buy one.

The Nextorage 480GB card costs $139.99 - with a nice 30% saving in the Amazon sale. It is a lot more than the SDXC cards I have been using in my Sony A7 IV camera since I bought it back in March – but when you think of it in terms of how much you pay per gigabyte this card is an absolute steal. It works out at just 29 cents per gigabyte!



Save 30% Nextorage 480GB CFexpress Type A card: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 Save $70 at Amazon US

The Nextorage A1 SE card offers write and read speeds of 950MB/s. The CFexpress Type A format is used on many of Sony's current mirrorless and cine cameras - including the A1, A7S III, 7R IV, A7R V, FX3, FX6, FX30 and the A7 IV that I own

480GB is a big capacity for a card - almost half a terabyte of space for my Raw files and video footage. But the real attraction of the CFexpress Type A card option on my camera is the superfast write speeds that it offers - a staggering 950MB per second! That will be great when recording long 4K clips - or for shooting prolonged burst modes using my A7 IV 10fps high-speed continuous shooting mode.

Nextorage may not be the best-known memory card company in the business – but they have not been around that long. It is a Japanese company that was founded by ex-Sony engineers – and of course, they are the people who pioneered the CFexpress Type A standard, which, for the moment at least, is only used on Sony mirrorless and cinema cameras.



Check out our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals we have seen so far