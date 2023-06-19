Sony set to release "world's fastest camera" ahead of 2024 Olympics

Ready for the "world's fastest camera"? The Sony A9 III is said to be just that.

So far 2023 has been a year of vlogging cameras for Sony, with the launch of the Sony XV-E1 and the Sony ZV-1 II in recent months. Now it looks like the remainder of 2023 will be all about stills cameras as it gears up to launch the Sony A9 III, which is tipped to be a speed and reliability powerhouse, as well as the Sony A7C II and the cropped-sensor Sony A6700.

Ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 it is anticipated that Sony will launch the A9 III, stealing the speed crown from the Nikon Z9. As a sports camera, the current Sony A9 II is already pretty quick with a continuous burst rate of 20fps when shooting with the electronic shutter or 10fps with the mechanical shutter. But it’s not just the speed that Sony is hoping to improve; it also wants to ensure that the camera has the fastest and most reliable autofocus with blackout-free shooting.

According to Sony Rumors, the camera will have to be released, at the very latest, by January 2024 to give sports photographers enough time to test it out prior to the Olympics. It'll have to be put through its paces to see if it’s up to the job as a workhorse for the most prestigious sporting event in the world.

Although no official information has been released on what sensor the Sony A9 III will have, it’s very likely that we’ll see a brand-new stacked sensor that is capable of delivering the speed, reliability, and image quality needed from a top-level sports camera. With Sony’s main focus being on speed and reliability, rather than resolution, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it stayed around the 24.2MP mark.

The first half of the year might’ve been focused on video, but the latter half going into 2024 is definitely all about stills photography. By the sounds of it, Sony has set itself some pretty tough targets but, if it succeeds, I do not doubt that people will jump at the chance to pick up the world’s fastest camera – but at what price? We'll find out as the cameras are announced.

