Canon just registered two new camera models, marked by the numbers DS126916 and ID0184, leaving us speculating about what these upcoming announcements will be.

The most obvious candidates for the first registration, spotted by Asobinet, are the R6 Mark III or R7 Mark II. But the second registration points to a new cine camera for Canon's Cinema EOS lineup.

We've been patiently waiting for the launch of the EOS R6 Mark III, which according to the camera rumors was set to be revealed in May. Well, now it looks like this body could launch in early July.

The previously rumored spec sheet suggests that the R6 Mark III will come with a stacked sensor, which would put it in the same company as industry heavyweights like the Nikon Z6 III (with its partially stacked sensor) and Sony A9 III (with its fully stacked sensor).

So, is it the R6 Mark III?



To dive deeper, let's first break down the implications of the model registration number DS126916. This number likely falls within Canon's EOS R series, as this "DS" designation aligns with earlier R system models such as the R5 and R6 series.

This model is expected to have Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz and 5.1GHz) and Bluetooth, features we've seen in previous cameras like the Canon EOS R5 Mark II (dual-band WiFi 6) and Canon PowerShot V1 (Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5).

While nothing is set in stone, considering previous clues and the fact that Canon is set to unveil the latest R6 sooner rather than later, this camera registration could very well be for the Mark III we've all been waiting for.

However, as highlighted by Canon Rumors, it's worth remembering that last year's registration for DS23604 was also thought to be the R6 Mark III and it turned out to be the PowerShot V1. So it's also possible that Canon could be launching its rumored new stills-focused compact camera.

Gear registration details of Canon devices (Image credit: asobinet.com)

What about the second camera registration?

Switching gears to the second registration, which is identified by ID0184. This one is exciting for videographers and cinematographers, given its "ID" designation, as this particular model falls under Canon's Cinema EOS classification.

I don't have to tell you that Canon is known for its range of video-focused cameras, including recent models like the Canon EOS C400 with its triple base ISO capabilities.

Speculation is rife that this new registration could see the manufacturer fill the gap between the Canon EOS R5 C and Canon EOS C80 camera. With recent rumors about Nikon entering the arena with the Red-infused "Nikon ZR", Canon could be about to face serious competition in this segment…

