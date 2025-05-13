Looks like Sony is bringing back an build-in tilting EVF, like this add-on accessory

It looks like Sony is set to announce a new full-frame camera on May 21. While it isn't expected to be a successor to the Sony A7 IV, it's being suggested that this new model will feature a built-in tilting EVF, according to a report by Sony Alpha Rumors.

It looks like Sony will possibly launch two new cameras. This is backed by the recent registration of an unannounced camera, “WW697160”, with an overseas agency, and Sony also updated a previous registration, as reported by Asobinet.

One of the cameras is expected to be tailored for cinema use, while the other will be a fresh addition to Sony's Alpha line.

A tilting EVF (electronic viewfinder) attached to a full-frame Sony Alpha? This is exciting news, in times when modern mirrorless cameras often don't come with a viewfinder at all. While tilting EVFs are not new, they're often only available as add-on adapters.

There have been a number of Panasonic cameras with this feature built-in since 2013 (such as the Panasonic GX9), but none from Canon, Nikon, Leica or Sony. (Though Canon did file a patent for a camera with built-in tilting EVF, but this feature has not yet made it to any commercial products.)

ABOVE: More common is a tilting EVF accessory

What some brands do offer, including Sony, are tilting EVF add-ons. Sony's most recent is the FDA-EV1MK XGA OLED (see above), which is a tilting EVF that can be attached via the multi-interface shoe. This EVF enables a flexible tilt-up adjustment of up to 90°.

So, getting a camera on the market with a built-in tilting viewfinder is something new – and also something super practical. A tilting EVF opens doors when it comes to the variety of perspectives, making it particularly popular among street photographers who often shoot from hip level.

For those working in wedding or event photography, a tilting EVF is also a great tool. It allows for snapping candid moments more naturally, since people often relax and act more themselves when the camera isn't pointed right at them. This is one of the main reasons why street photographers are often drawn to this type of viewfinder.

If the rumor is true, it will be interesting to see if tilting finders catch on and become the hot new thing on upcoming cameras.

