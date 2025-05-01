Last week, a new Sony camera code was registered in China, a small detail that’s often a big signal for gear watchers. The filing indicates that the camera will be manufactured in Shanghai, a region known for producing Sony’s Cinema Line – so the signs point towards a potential new Sony cinema camera.

So what could it be? One theory, first reported by Sony Rumors, suggests that this might be a new compact cinema model, something similar to the Sony FX3 – but not a direct FX3 II.

This would likely appeal to creators who want the image quality and professional features of a cine camera in a smaller body, perfect for handheld or gimbal work.

Sony FX30 and FX3 (Image credit: Sony/Digital Camera World)

Personally, I’m leaning toward another possibility: a hybrid successor that combines the best of the Sony FX6 and the now-discontinued Sony FX9. It makes sense; with the FX9 out of production, there’s now a clear gap between the FX6 and the flagship Burano or Venice 2.

A new Sony cinema camera that merges the FX6’s compact form with the FX9’s professional power would hit a much-needed sweet spot for many filmmakers.

In my view, this could be part of Sony’s broader strategy to streamline its Cinema Line. The FX3 and FX30 are already quite close in size and function. A future FX3 II may push that model closer to the FX6 in terms of capability, effectively bumping each model up a notch.

That would give us a well-defined ladder: FX30, FX3, then a new FX6/9 hybrid, before reaching the larger Sony cinema cameras like the Burano and Venice 2.

There’s no official word from Sony yet, but the registration suggests that something is on the way. Whether it’s a compact FX-series addition or a new mid-tier cinema powerhouse, this could mark an exciting development in Sony’s Cinema Line!

