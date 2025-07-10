Drone filters: Did you know you could turn your drone into a proper camera for MUCH less today?

With all the deals on drones at the moment, sometimes it can be easy to forget that you can get more out of the one you've got with a small investment. Something I spotted on Amazon Prime Day this time is generous discounting on Neewer filter bundles which are perfect for exactly that, and the ideal solution for getting a little more photographic or video prowess out of the camera you've already got.

There are bundles for pretty much every drone, so I'm going to highlight some of the best here, and add a link that'll take you to all of them...

There are a variety of bundles for each drone you can think of; the ones I've picked put here are generally the biggest discounts but not necessarily the largest variety of filters.

So, personally, I'd want to get a pack that included a CPL filter, which can make the sea look great by reducing reflection/glare

A selection of ND filters are handy when there is a lot of sun; it can allow the camera to stop down a bit and avoid overexposure – great where you've got snow or sand.

Neewer also has a bundle of 16 for the DJI Mini 4 Pro that even includes Black Diffusion filter and LPR filters to reduce the yellow/green cast of traditional city lighting, so there are a lot of options depending on how much you want to invest (and Amazon has this big bundle discounted from $119.99 to $85.49)

There is a

If you want to spend almost nothing but still dramatically change the photographic capabilities of your drone, how about this for a deal? Did you know you could get ND filters for the bargain that is the DJI Neo? For Prime day they're only a few dollars and you can buy a bundle as small as 3 if you want to just try the idea out. Seriously it's definitely worth a pop for such a tiny investment:

Here are just some of the other popular drones that have good discounts this time, though if you click through you'll find different prices and filter combinations to suit your needs. For example here the DJI Air 3 link is a little more, at $55.99, but then again it includes an 8x star filter and a blue streak anamorphic filter – how cool is that?

I keep a close eye on drone accessories and I've never seen any of these filters so keenly priced on Amazon before, so I'd say this is definitely a good time to shop.

And yes, I know it feels a bit icky to have journalists telling you to buy things but you don't actually have to – I merely point it out because it's a cheap way to extend the creative capability of a tool you already have (or are thinknig of getting) for rather less than you might otherwise spend.

The drones are already built to accept the accessories, but don't always come with them anymore. The cameras certainly still benefit though!

