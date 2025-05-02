Nikon registered a new camera in China. Could it be the rumored Nikon Z9 II or a supposed rival to the Sony FX3?

A Z-Series camera seems most likely, but I would love to see Nikon return to the compact camera market at some point

The Big N has registered a new camera in China, with the model designation N2410. Ah, the long-awaited N2410… (I jest).

This nameless camera could be the rumored Nikon Z9 II or an unnamed video body that recent camera rumors have likened to the Sony FX3. Or it could be something completely different…

I’m certainly hoping that we’ll get a Nikon Z fc II in the near future, and the Nikon Z7 III is still talked about in hopeful tones in some corners of the internet. And of course, it could be something completely new that’s not on our radar at all.

Given the second coming of compact cameras, a Nikon compact in the realm of the retro Nikon Coolpix P7000 would be a lot of fun. And Nikon hasn’t ruled out more retro cameras like the Zf, either.

So why register a camera in China, when all Nikon’s current Z-Series cameras are made in Thailand? (You can see where are cameras made to find out where other brands manufacture theirs, too.)

Well, this appears to be a wireless certification, as is often the case with these early leaks. And that means no indication of a release date, which could potentially be well into the future.

Still, here's hoping that something’s coming soon. And with the stellar Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z50 II and the recently released Nikon Z5 II, the company is on a bit of a roll.

As for who’s winning in the Canon vs Nikon battle, sales might point towards Canon. But I’m a Nikon fanboy at heart, who loves my Nikon Z8 and was over the moon regarding the Red acquisition. Suffice it to say, I’m looking forward to what’s to come, whatever it may be.

