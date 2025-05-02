Nikon registered a new camera in China. Could it be the rumored Nikon Z9 II or a supposed rival to the Sony FX3?
The merest hint of a new Nikon camera and I’m champing at the bit. Here’s what I know, plus a few Nikon fanboy predictions
The Big N has registered a new camera in China, with the model designation N2410. Ah, the long-awaited N2410… (I jest).
This nameless camera could be the rumored Nikon Z9 II or an unnamed video body that recent camera rumors have likened to the Sony FX3. Or it could be something completely different…
I’m certainly hoping that we’ll get a Nikon Z fc II in the near future, and the Nikon Z7 III is still talked about in hopeful tones in some corners of the internet. And of course, it could be something completely new that’s not on our radar at all.
Given the second coming of compact cameras, a Nikon compact in the realm of the retro Nikon Coolpix P7000 would be a lot of fun. And Nikon hasn’t ruled out more retro cameras like the Zf, either.
So why register a camera in China, when all Nikon’s current Z-Series cameras are made in Thailand? (You can see where are cameras made to find out where other brands manufacture theirs, too.)
Well, this appears to be a wireless certification, as is often the case with these early leaks. And that means no indication of a release date, which could potentially be well into the future.
Still, here's hoping that something’s coming soon. And with the stellar Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z50 II and the recently released Nikon Z5 II, the company is on a bit of a roll.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
As for who’s winning in the Canon vs Nikon battle, sales might point towards Canon. But I’m a Nikon fanboy at heart, who loves my Nikon Z8 and was over the moon regarding the Red acquisition. Suffice it to say, I’m looking forward to what’s to come, whatever it may be.
You might also like...
As Digital Camera World's resident Nikon chatterbox, I've got plenty more 'Big N' related content for you. How about: Hang on a minute – is Nikon suddenly cool again? Also, I found a pair of sticky Nikon D70 DSLR cameras in the cupboard. And here's why I think the Nikon FE is a perfect first film camera...
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.