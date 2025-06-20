Sony registers "mysterious" new camera – but it's actually not as secret as you think
With three camera announcements lined up, Sony sparks speculation with a fourth – here's what we know
Sony is keeping us on our toes! With three Sony camera models already registered earlier this year, a newly discovered registration has got us scratching our heads. Let's take a look at what's been uncovered, what it might mean, and why this isn't pointing to something unfamiliar.
Camera news site DC Life spotted a fresh camera registration under the code WW295750, from June 19, 2025. Filed in Indonesia, the product is labeled simply as a "Digital Camera" and listed as being manufactured by Sony Thailand.
This facility has previously produced Sony models like the A7 series, A7C, A7S, and ZV lineup, as pointed out by Sony Alpha Rumors. While this doesn't confirm anything specific, it does give us clues about where this new model might fit in the broader Sony camera family.
But this new registration doesn't refer to the long-awaited Sony A7V. That camera has been rumored to be linked to a separate earlier registration code (WW08422), also highlighted by Sony Alpha Rumors... This new registration belongs to a camera that might ring a bell.
Known registrations
Rumored to be the FX2, a full-frame cine camera designed with hybrid shooters in mind.
Device Name: WW934774
Registration date: 21.04.2025
Applicant Entity: Shanghai Suoguang
Typical for: Cinema line and video products (for example, FX9 or FX6)
Rumored to be the A7sIV, A7rVI, or even a RX1 rIII:
Device Name: WW697160
Registration date: 09.05.2025
Applicant Entity: Japan Sony Corporation
Typical for: High-end products (for example, A1 II, A9 III, or A7R V)
Rumored to be the A7V or ZV-E1 II:
Device Name: WW084220
Registration date: 23.05.2025
Applicant Entity: Sony Digital Products (Wux) (Thailand)
Typical for: Low to mid-range products (for example, ZV-1F, ZV-E10 II, A7 IV, and A7C)
All devices are registered as wireless: 5.1/2.4GHz / Bluetooth.
New registration
According to Sony Alpha Rumors, the newly spotted registration code WW295750 has been confirmed to belong to the FX2. A user of Chinese social media site Weibo, named E8M_8888 (and an expert on registrations) explains that: "WW295750 is the single-band wireless version of ILME-FX2, not a new product."
According to Sony Alpha Rumors, this leaves us with: "the other three models are cameras still to be announced".
With Sony keeping quiet, it's all speculation for now. But Sony Alpha Rumors has earned a strong track record over the years when it comes to accurate insights. So as always, we'll need to stay tuned, stay patient, and see what Sony has in store for us.
