These are the best money saving Fujifilm X-HS2 filmmaker deals right now

If you're a filmmaker you MUST check out these jaw-dropping savings on these Fujifilm X-H2S lens bundles

Fujifilm X-H2S lens bundles
If you have been longing for the Fujifilm X-HS2 then most likely you've already placed your order. But if you've been hanging on for stock or deals then now is certainly the time to buy and put your money where your mouth is!

Luckily for you, that money can be significantly reduced thanks to the recent Fujifilm Summer rebates that can see you save up to a jaw-dropping $2,000 on Fujifilm X-HS2 camera bundles. Don't believe it? Scroll down and take a look for yourself.

Fujifilm X-H2S with Fujinon 18-55mm |was $6,499|now $5,799 (opens in new tab)
Save $1,000 Jump right into the top-of-the-line video experience with the Fujifilm X-H2S by picking it up this kit with the inema-focused zoom: MKX 18-55mm T2.9  this is a ready to shoot kit that save you a ton of cash!
US DEAL (mail-in rebate)

Fujifilm X-H2S with Fujinon 18-55mm & 50-135mm|was $10,799|now $8,799 (opens in new tab)
Save $2,000 Jump right into the top-of-the-line video experience with the Fujifilm X-H2S by picking it up this kit with a pair of cinema-focused zooms: the MKX 18-55mm T2.9 and MKX50-135mm T2.9 - this is a ready to shoot kit that save you a ton of cash!
US DEAL (mail-in rebate)

Fujifilm X-H2S with Fujinon 50-135mm |was $6,499|now $5,799 (opens in new tab)
Save $1,000 Save a ton of cash when picking up the Fujifilm X-H2S with the cinema-focused zoom: MKX 50-135mm T2.9  - this ready to shoot package is a smart investment, at a great price.
US DEAL (mail-in rebate)

Read more:

Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)
Hand on: Fujifilm X-H2S review (opens in new tab)
The Fujifilm X-H2S is here (opens in new tab)

