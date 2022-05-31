Fujifilm X-H2S is here: 6.2K video, 4K 120p, 40fps burst mode and 26MP BSI sensor

Fujifilm has confirmed our speculations and officially announced today via its X-Summit, the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab), joining the fifth-generation lineup of its X Series mirrorless digital flagship cameras. The X-H2S is expected to release in July 2022.

This latest model from Fujifilm boasts the highest stills and video performance we have ever seen in the history of the X Series with a new stacked-layer back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor with 26.16-megapixels.

The Fujifilm X-H2S has been long awaited by enthusiasts of its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-H1 (opens in new tab). After much speculation by camera rumor (opens in new tab) sites on what we could potentially expect from Fujifilm's latest flagship X Series offering, the announced features and specifications of the X-H2S certainly do not disappoint.

Featuring a high-speed X-Processor 5, the X-H2S is capable of double the processing speed of the X-H1 with significantly improved AF accuracy and image resolution when at low ISO sensitivity and reduced noise in stills when at high ISO sensitivity.

See our hands on: Fujifilm X-H2S review (opens in new tab)

Lifestyle shot of the Fujifilm X-H2S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

This 26.16MP flagship inherits the previous model’s back-illumination style sensor but also the stack-layer structure, becoming the first stacked APS-C sensor that has quadrupled the speed to read signals compared with the X-H1 model.

An evolved AF-system is equipped within the X-H2S that is capable of shooting up to 40 frames per second in a blackout-free burst mode, boasting a better readout speed that is four times faster than the current model and a faster AF rate during continuous shooting. The X-H2S' AI processor also offers newly developed subject-recognition accuracy and subject-detection AF tracking technology!

back of the Fujifilm X-H2S (Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

The improved prediction algorithm within the X-H2S for AF has supposedly led to a major boost in the camera’s capability to track a moving subject. The new subject-detection AF function detects and automatically tracks not only the human face and eyes, but also animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes and trains while keeping a targeted subject in focus constantly, even in low-contrast conditions.

The new Fujifilm X-H2S also boasts evolved video performance, able to record high-definition video while retaining extensive color information. The camera can film high-speed 4K/120P video allowing fast-moving subjects to be presented in smooth slow-motion with finer details.

Left side of the Fujifilm X-H2S with XF 18-120mm lens (Image credit: Fujifilm )

(opens in new tab)

There are two memory slots for CFexpress Type B and a UHS-II SD cards (Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

The new sensor and advanced processor within the X-H2S enables filming 4:2:2 10bit video at 6.2K/30P and 4K/120P, and can also record 4K/60P video without cropping as a result of its reduced rolling-shutter effect.

When using the camera's electronic shutter, it can shoot over 1,000 frames continuously at up to 30fps in JPEG as well as 20fps in RAW. The X-H2S supports a variety of codecs including three Apple ProRes codecs: 422, 422 HQ, and 422 LT.

The AF video performance is also said to be enhanced with the AF+MF function supported when in video mode, and offers the same subject-detection AF function and tracking a fast-moving subject in both stills and videos.

Back view of the Fujifilm X-H2S flippy screen (Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

In addition to its impressive video recording and enhanced AF tracking abilities, the Fujifilm X-H2S supports some other exciting features such as an all-new five-axis in-body image stabilization mechanism, which can offer up to 7.0-stop advantage as well as a new sensing control function.

The new X-H2S camera in addition inherits many of the popular design features of the X-H1, such as a larger grip to support larger lenses, a top panel LCD display for users to check the camera settings any time, and a highly robust body that can withstand potential heavy professional use.

The 1.62-million-dot vari-angle LCD monitor offers improved operability along with its buttons and dials upgraded to allow for load adjustment to the AF ON button, so that users can handle the camera exactly as they intend.

Top of the Fujifilm X-H2S with large LCD info display (Image credit: Fujifilm )

(opens in new tab)

The camera's electronic viewfinder uses a high-resolution 5.76-million-dot panel with 0.8x magnification. The smooth viewfinder has a frame rate of approximately 120fps also offers improved visibility as a result of strong suppression of parallax and distortion, that can often occur when eye positions become displaced while using the viewfinder.

Lower power consumption is another great feature of the X-H2S, extending the maximum video recording time while offering dual memory card slots with support for a CFexpress Type B memory card and a UHS-II SD card. Shutter durability has also been upgraded to withstand 500,000 actuations during Fujifilm's testing process.

Optional fan for Fujifilm X-H2S is designed to avoid overheating issues when recording long video sequences in hot conditions (Image credit: Fujifilm )

(opens in new tab)

Additional accessories can be purchased to complement the Fujifilm X-H2S that include a cover kit comprised of covering protection for the sync terminal cover, hot shoe, file transmitter, vertical battery grip terminal, cooling fan and a memory card slot cover.

A vertical battery grip (VBG-XH) can be purchased separately for the X-H2S camera priced at £399.00 / $399.00 / AU$749. A new cooling fan is also available (FAN-001) at a price of £169.00 / $169.00 / AU$369.

Fujifilm X-H2S with new 150-600mm supertelephoto zoom (Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm X-H2S APS-C flagship mirrorless digital camera will be priced at : $2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,449 approximately) available for pre-order directly from Fujifilm and other retailers from July.

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-H2S at B&H Photo (USA) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Fujifilm X-H2S at Wex Photo (UK) (opens in new tab)

• Read more:

Best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm GF lenses (opens in new tab)

18 lenses that give you maximum IBIS on the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab)

Fujifilm user? These are the 7 lenses you should be using to shoot video (opens in new tab)