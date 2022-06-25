These are the 20 most Instagrammable music festivals in the UK

Yet another article about Instagram research data, this one fitting with the current summer festival season. Using festival hashtags on Instagram as a basis, experts have named the most Instagrammable music festivals.

The top music festivals in this data set have been determined by assessing the number of posts under each relevant festival hashtag. Pretty simple right?

As always this data is undoubtedly subject to change, given the number of posts increasing every minute on the popular photo and video platform, and taking into consideration festival posts that may have been shared but have not been hashtagged, or perhaps have used the location feature instead of tags.

(Image credit: Marietta Peros / Shutterstock)

This research is provided courtesy of Cazaar (opens in new tab), and has revealed that Glastonbury is the most Instagrammable music festival, placing at the top rank with 1,014,770 posts shared under its most relevant festival hashtag.

It's no surprise that Glasto made the top spot, with it being arguably one of the biggest festivals in the world, not just in the UK. We've compiled the full findings into a table below for comparison:

Most Instagrammable music festivals in the UK Rank UK Music Festival Number of #'d posts When is it? Location 1 Glastonbury Festival 1,014,770 22-26 June Glastonbury 2 Creamfields 482,309 25-28 August Daresbury, Cheshire 3 Reading Festival 292,452 26-28 August Reading 4 Download Festival 243,352 10-12 June Leicestershire 5 V Festival 231,497 Cancelled? Essex / Staffordshire 6 Leeds Festivals 139,620 26-28 August Leeds 7 Boardmasters 114,934 10-14 August Cornwall 8 Hammerfest 108,692 February 2023 Birmingham 9 Wireless Festival 93,095 01-10 July London / Birmingham 10 T in the Park 72,349 Cancelled Scotland 11 Fusion (Capital FM) 71,600 Cancelled? Liverpool 12 Isle of Wight Festival 58,229 16-19 June Newport, Isle of Wight 13 Summertime Ball 54,443 12 June Wembley Stadium, London 14 Kendal Calling 50,550 28-31 July Lake District, Cumbria 15 Slam Dunk Festival 45,012 03-04 June Leeds / Hatfield 16 Wilderness 43,600 04-07 August Oxfordshire 17 Camp Bestival 42,274 28-31 July / 18-21 August Dorset / Shropshire 18 BBC Proms 38,800 15 July - 10 September Royal Albert Hall, London 19 Latitude Festival 34,511 21-24 July Suffolk 20 Boomtown Fair 34,200 10-14 August Winchester

According to this research, Cheshire festival Creamfields is the second most Instagrammable UK music festival, with 482,309 posts shared with a hashtag in reference to the festival. In third was the mighty Reading Festival, with an interesting 153,000 advantage in posts to its partner festival, Leeds, ranking in sixth place.

This research data is extremely limited in that it did not provide the exact hashtag that was used to compile the data, nor did it consider the launch date of the festival and how long it had been running for.

Glastonbury, for example, has been running since 1970, whereas Creamfields began in 1998. The research also seems to have included festivals that have either not been held since the pre-pandemic in 2019, or have now been cancelled altogether.

2000 Trees Festival 2018 (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

I was curious as to the time frame that these festivals are usually held each year, as the research also did not consider that many of the listed festivals, such as Reading and Leeds, are yet to happen in the 2022 calendar, meaning their post number will surely rise after or during the festival timeframe.

By conducting my own research to add the locations and dates of these festivals, I think it gives Cazaar's research more merit. As well as being a handy resource and calendar of this years upcoming fests.

I would highly recommend 2000 Trees in Cheltenham and Slam Dunk festival to any UK alternative music fans. Slam Dunk in particular is my favorite music festival; it's one day only, occurring at either Hatfield in London (previously the NEC in Birmingham) and in Leeds for those a little further up north, and is perfect for those who hate camping.

2000 Trees Festival 2018 (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

If this rather basic and lazy research using Instagram tells us anything, it's that the UK at least absolutely loves its music festivals. Everyone from teens to adults alike enjoy a beer or cider in the crowd watching an artist perform, especially when the sun is out!

Even though the weather may not be perfect right now for those currently enjoying Glastonbury Festival, we hope you're all having a wicked time!

