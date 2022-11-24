The Panasonic GH6 just got $500 cheaper in amazing Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for a video-focussed mirrorless camera, the Panasonic GH6 is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Everyone shouts so loudly about full-frame cameras, it's easy to forget about some incredible Micro Four Thirds options such as the Panasonic GH6 (opens in new tab).

Currently on sale at Amazon for just $1698 (opens in new tab) – that's a saving of over $500 – you get some pro-end features you don't see in cameras with bigger sensors.

Perfect for anyone looking to get more serious with filmmaking, the GH6 boasts a new 25MP stacked sensor capable of shooting 5.7K 30p internal video in ProRes 4:2:2 HQ, 4:2:0 10-bit Cinema 4K 60p internal and RAW video with an external recorder such as the Atmos Ninja V (opens in new tab). Although aimed more at videographers, it's an extremely capable stills camera with a continuous burst mode of 75fps when shooting in AFS.

While it's large for an MFT camera, it handles incredibly well and the size of it is a small price to pay considering it has 7.5 stops of IBIS and an active cooling system which enables the GH6 to deliver unlimited recording times.

The Panasonic GH6 might not have the low light capabilities of a full-frame camera but what it lacks there, it makes up for with 10-bit ProRes video capabilities, a sensor that is much easier to stabilize, a rugged aluminum build with a familiar layout and 13+ stops of dynamic range when shooting in V-Log.

It's one of the best hybrid cameras (opens in new tab) and at just $1,698, it's amazing value.

