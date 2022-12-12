30 of the best Christmas gifts for photographers in 2022

Photography is a big tent with many different areas, so finding a gift for the photographer in your life – or even yourself – can be challenging.

Fortunately, we’re here to help and recommend keeping it simple. Rather than seek out something too specialised, look instead for top-quality versions of the essential items that every dedicated photographer should have in their kit bag.

And don’t worry about which camera your loved one or yourself uses. The fantastic gifts we’ve sourced below will work for pretty much every brand in the market.

So here are 30 fabulous photography gifts guaranteed to bring a big grin to the face of any photography obsessive on Christmas morning…

1. LowePro GearUp Creator Box XL II

(Image credit: LowePro)

Price: £44.99/$49

This handy organizer will fit inside another bag or piece of luggage, turning it into a storage solution for a DSLR or mirrorless camera plus up to three lenses or a combination of other accessories including a compact camera drone. GearUp Creator Box XL II’s smart dividers in soft synthetic material will safeguard your kit from scratches while the 360° double-zip system with ‘QuickDoor’ entry offers secure and speedy access to your kit. Other features include a scratch-resistant window for easily viewing the organizer’s contents, a carry handle and a strap with a buckle.

2. instax Link Wide

(Image credit: instax)

Price: £129/$149.95

Print images from the instax Mini Link smartphone app in large format using the instax Link Wide printer (opens in new tab). As with the existing Mini Link printer, the Link Wide prints onto Fujifilm’s own film – in this case, the new Instax Wide. Perform your edits in the Mini Link app, then send your photos to the handheld printer; about 100 instax instant prints can be made on a single battery charge. The Mini Link Wide offers two printing modes: Instax Rich for deep, warm colors, and Instax Natural, which emphasizes the tones inherent in an image. For alternatives see best portable printers (opens in new tab).

3. Rotolight Neo II

(Image credit: Rotolight)

Price: £179/$179

Although the Rotolight Neo 3 is now on sale, its predecessor is still a formidable LED light panel – and some price reductions are available. Rated by the manufacturer for a whopping 2,000 lux maximum brightness at 91.5cm (3 feet), the Neo 2 is powered by six AA batteries that will sustain 90 minutes of full-power continuous illumination, or you can attach a mains input. The unit’s dual-control dials adjust a variety of easy-to-set lighting options, and you can also use the Neo 2 as a flash, with up to 500% more brightness than in continuous mode. For alternatives see best LED light panels

(Image credit: Tenba)

Price: £18/$18

A capsule accessories system, there’s a Tenba Tools solution for preventing vital accessories from disappearing into the corners of your camera bag. The range has just been redesigned: aesthetically overhauled with a new herringbone fabric and available in both blue and black colourways. The Reload Universal Card Wallet is a slim card wallet that will take up to 12 SD, eight CF or an unlimited number of Micro SD cards – and there are plenty more Tenba Tools to choose from, with cable pouches, shoulder straps, capture card wallets and battery pouches also appearing in the Tenba Tools line-up. For alternatives see best memory card wallets (opens in new tab)

6. Manfrotto Advanced Holster M III

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

Price: £41.95/$44.99

Ideal for days out or excursions when one camera and lens can do it all, Manfrotto’s Advanced Holster M III will accommodate a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24-70mm f/4 lens attached, or a DSLR body with an 18-55mm lens. Two interior pockets are available for storing batteries and media cards, with access in seconds thanks to the high-quality top-loading design. Secure the Advanced Holster M III to your waist using its belt loops, or carry it over your shoulder with the detachable padded strap. Other features include a tripod connector for taking a compact tripod with you, and a fold-out rain cover. See also best camera holsters (opens in new tab).

7. DxO Film Pack 6

(Image credit: DxO)

Price: from £75/$85

Last year DxO updated FilmPack, its analog film simulator, for the first time since 2015. Version 6 brings new films, new effects, new light leaks and new frames, plus support for Fujifilm X-Trans cameras. Two versions are available: Essential and Elite, so if you’re aiming to capture “the soul of analog photography”, then add FilmPack 6 to your Christmas wishlist. You can also see what this powerful creative tool could do for your photography by downloading a full 30-day trial version from DxO (opens in new tab).

8. Benro SupaDupa MSD36C monopod

(Image credit: Benro)

Price: £81/$126

For any photographer in your life looking like they could do with a monopod upgrade, this product could have their name on it. The MSD36C is the entry-level model in this three-strong range of carbon-fiber monopods from Benro, and it extends to 64.9 inches, folding down to 16.6 inches. Twist locks on the leg sections plus a fast-action flip lock makes the SupaDupa MSD36C super-easy to deploy, while a wrist strap will provide extra protection for your valuable camera kit. The maximum payload is a generous 40kg. For alternatives see our best monopod (opens in new tab) guide.

9. Lexar Multi-Card 3-in-1 USB 3.1 reader

(Image credit: Lexar)

Price: £32/$29.99

Offering transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s for SD, microSD and Compact Flash cards, this versatile reader doesn’t need an additional power source and can read from all card slots simultaneously so is also capable of easy file transfer from one card to another. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I SD cards, the Lexar Multi-Card 2-in-1 USB 3.1 reader can be used with both USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 ports, and its dinky, ergonomic design means that it’s a great solution for busy photographers on the go. For other options see our best memory card reader (opens in new tab) guide.

10. Joby Beamo Ring Light

(Image credit: Joby)

Price: £25/$30

Powered by a simple USB cable, this super-portable ring light delivers 10 different brightness levels and three different color temperatures, all at the press of a button. Ideal for shooting stills, filming video and videoconferencing, the Joby Beamo (opens in new tab) can be used with a variety of Joby supports, including GorillaPod. Compact (30.6 x 30.6cm) and light, at just 330g, the Beamo can be taken anywhere you need to go, or just left set up at home, ready to be used. See other best ring light (opens in new tab)options.

11. The Pocket Photographer

(Image credit: Laurence King Publishing)

Price: £14.99/$19.99

Looking to spread the word about the wonders of photography? This recently published book guides you through how to produce memorable images with the camera you’re always likely to have on you – the phone in your pocket. Over 144 pages, ‘The Pocket Photographer’s’ engaging visual approach will guide you through how to produce memorable images with whatever brand of camera phone you use. And because the principles in the book are as relevant to cameras as they are to camera phones, this book is also an accessible and unstuffy photography primer. See more books on photography (opens in new tab).

12. Gitzo Century leather sling strap

(Image credit: Gitzo)

Price: £109.95

Now here’s a real treat for the premium DSLR or mirrorless camera user in your life… made from genuine Italian leather and featuring premium-grade detailing, the Gitzo Century has a cross-the-body design to ensure comfort and ease of use in the field. It is fitted with the new Gitzo GS5370SDR quick release plate and there’s a secure G-lock buckle closing system. See other camera straps (opens in new tab).

13. Tenba BYOB 10 camera insert

(Image credit: © Tenba)

While some camera bags come with a removable insert that can be placed in a non-camera bag, many don’t. Tenba’s BYOB (bring your own bag) range has been designed to meet this need, so photographers can carry a camera ‘day bag’ of photography essentials discreetly within another bag or piece of luggage. BYOB 10 measures 27 x 20 x 11cm externally (10.5 x 8 x 4.5 in) so it’s good for a DSLR or mirrorless with 2-4 lenses – and other sizes are available. Made from water-repellant 300D polyester, and available in blue or black, a pair of mesh side pockets will accept a tabletop tripod or water bottle, and a shoulder strap is included.

14. Leica/COOPH Rope Camera Strap

(Image credit: COOPH)

Price: £45/$50

Designed to fit all brands of camera, these handcrafted straps are super-lightweight and strong, yet also sturdy. They certainly look the part and launched in a wide choice of eye-catching colors – including red, olive, charcoal and camouflage. Photographers don’t all use the same camera, says COOPH, so what better way of expressing their individuality than through their choice of strap colour? The Rope strap attaches to the camera body via keyring-style loops, and an integrated protective leather flap is sewn on to both ends of the strap to ensure that your camera won’t get accidentally scratched while you’re out shooting in the field.

16. 3-Legged Thing Ellie

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Price: £51/$52

L-brackets allow you to change your shooting orientation from horizontal to vertical in a jiffy. Crafted from two pieces of aluminium, the eye-catching Ellie will snugly fit the shape of your camera, thanks to hex keys that can be loosened to slide the base plate along rails. Well-designed, Ellie’s customizability will allow clear access to most camera sockets, and the edges of the slide plate edges are contoured, to enable flip-out screens to be easily accessed. See other camera L-bracket (opens in new tab) options.

17. Joby Podzilla

(Image credit: JOBY)

Price: £36.95/$39.99 (Podzilla Medium Kit); £45.95/$49.99 (Podzilla Large Kit)

Two models form this new range of entry-level flexible tripods: Podzilla Medium (max load: 1kg) and Podzilla Large (max load: 2.5kg). Designed to be tough, strong and durable, each leg is fully articulated; to change the angle of the ball head, simply press in a button on the side. Buying the Podzilla Medium Kit option adds a GripTight 360 Phone Mount, which can be fully extended to accept a large smartphone. The Podzilla Large Kit additionally offers a quick-release plate, including a bubble level, for ease of use when attaching cameras. See other tabletop tripods (opens in new tab).

18. DxO Photolab 6

(Image credit: DxO, Kelvin Chan)

Price: £129/$139 (PhotoLab 6 Essential); £199/$219 (PhotoLab 6 Elite)

The latest version of DxO‘s flagship editing platform, PhotoLab 6 boasts a series of improvements. The headline features of PhotoLab 6 include improved denoising, built-in perspective correction, and a new retouching tool. Local adjustments are can be made using a Control Lines adjustment, to allow more sophisticated and controllable local masking. There are two flavors of PhotoLab 6: the more affordable Essential, as well as Elite, which adds more advanced features including DeepPrime noise reduction and ClearView contrast enhancement.

19. Vanguard Veo MT-12 Multi-Mount

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Price: £119/$129

This clever accessory will fit onto any tripod with a 1/4in or 3/8in thread, and allows the user to add up to four accessories. Two can be mounted on the MT-12 using the supplied pair of MA-1 multi-mounts, and also via 3/8in threads on the end of the arm that convert to 1/4in threads. With a maximum load capacity of 10kg, the MT-12 can be used to support two cameras, a light panel and an external monitor.

20. LensPen NLP-1

(Image credit: Lenspen)

Price: £11.99/$9.95/AU$13

The basic LensPen design has been around for many years and now comes in various sizes to suit lenses from large DSLR optics down to tiny phone camera hardware. We like the original design, the NLP-1 variant, which is suitable for larger lenses. Its standout feature is its 12mm diameter tip. This has a slightly concave surface to follow the curvature of your lens’s front element, and is coated in carbon to enable it to remove grease and fingerprints without resorting to a liquid cleaner. Amazingly, the system works. Lenses with lots of fingerprints will require around 10 seconds of wiping with the carbon tip to achieve a perfect finish, but more typically marked optics come up gleaming in moments. See other lens-cleaning accessories (opens in new tab).

21. BlackRapid Breathe Binocular Strap

(Image credit: Blackrapid)

Price: £28/$27/AU$65

While it’s billed as a strap for binoculars, this neck strap will attach to a camera equally easily. Its unique feature is a breathable, stretchy and very flexible neck pad. It also folds small and can be detached quickly. Its price might be a little high for some, but you do get an impressive amount of engineering for your money here. Plus, black never goes out of fashion. See also our best binocular harness guide.

22. SanDisk 32GB Extreme Pro 300MB/s UHS-II SDXC

(Image credit: Sandisk)

Price: £54.99/$44.99 /AU$129

Memory cards aren’t the most exciting of camera accessories, but if you want to get the best out of your device, they are essential. Not only does this 32GB SanDisk card provide enough capacity for over 4,000 22MP JPEGs (enough room for keeping you shooting all day without changing cards), but with shot speeds of up to 260MB/s, and transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, it’s easily fast enough to cope with 4K video recording and fast continuous stills shooting too. Put this SD card into your camera, and make card buffering a thing of the past. For more options see our best memory card (opens in new tab) guide.

23. Hahnel ProCube II

(Image credit: Hahnel)

Price: £69.99/$79.90/AU$114

Never be left without power again. Hahnel’s ProCube II is able to quickly and simultaneously charge a pair of batteries (individual models are dedicated to Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony batteries) or four rechargeable AAs in only 90 minutes, with their current power level clearly indicated on its LCD display. ProCube II also has an output for a USB-charged device like a smartphone or compact camera, and comes complete with adaptors for UK, European and US plugs, making it an all-in-one charging solution. With a 12V car lead included, you can even recharge your equipment en route to locations, something that could save the day if you forget that vital charging session the night before a big shoot. See other best camera battery charger options.

24. WD Elements SE 2TB SSD

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Price: £89.99/$93/AU$345

For backups when you’re working in the field, you need a compact, reliable and efficient storage solution. Look no further than the WD Elements SE portable hard drive. Available in a 2TB capacity, it will suit many different kinds of photographer, from low-volume landscape shooters to a burst mode fanatic out capturing action, wildlife or location portraits. With a form factor that will easily fit in a camera bag (L x W: 11 x 8cm or 4.3 x 3.2in) and read speeds of up to 400MB/s when using the supplied USB 3.0 cable, the WD Elements SE will make the perfect Christmas gift. See alternative best portable SSD (opens in new tab) options.

25. Manfrotto Ezybox Speed-Lite 2

(Image credit: Lastolite)

Price: £59/$93/AU$195

The Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 has the power to dramatically improve the lighting in your images. A compact softbox that can be attached directly onto your flashgun on or off camera, it softens the previously harsh direct light of the flash for a much more flattering illumination. Compatible with a variety of flashguns, the Ezybox Speed-Lite 2 attaches firmly with a silicone strap and a tensioning dial straight to its head. With an inner and outer diffuser, which can be combined or used independently of each other, the intensity of its effect can be customized. See best flash modifiers & softboxes (opens in new tab)

26. Lee Filters Big Stopper

(Image credit: Lee Filters)

Price: £99.99/$151/AU$249

If there’s one landscape photography look that’s been on-trend in the last few years, it’s those streaky skies and ethereal misty water shots produced by ten-stop ND filters. Placed in front of the lens, these filters restrict the light that reaches the sensor, forcing the use of much longer exposure times than would normally be required. One of the most popular filters of this type is the Lee Filters Big Stopper, a pro-standard glass filter available in a range of sizes for use with the company’s various filter systems. Lee Filters even provides a free mobile app to calculate the exposure times required when using a Big Stopper and other filters provided by the brand.

27. Peak Design Cuff Camera Wrist Strap

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Price: £26.95/$29.95/AU$45

An elegant and unobtrusive way to protect your camera from drops, the Cuff is a stylish wrist strap available in a range of different colour options. Cords rated to hold up to 90kg are fitted through a camera’s strap eyelets, before then being clipped securely into the Cuff’s unique Anchor Lock housing. The magnetic wrist loop of the strap is then threaded over the hand, where it can then either be fixed in the open position, or comfortably cinched down for added security. For those with compact cameras, it’s an ideal way to protect and carry your setup without adding bulk.

28. Lastolite 30cm reflector

(Image credit: Lastolite)

Reflectors are one of the most useful pieces of kit a portrait or still life photographer can carry - and the diminutive size of this reflector means you can store it safely away in your pocket. While it may be small, the respectively silver and gold surfaces of this product make its light-reflecting power mighty.

29. Manfrotto Pixi Evo mini tripod

(Image credit: © Manfrotto)

Price: £55.95/$53.98/AU$115

Manfrotto’s Pixi mini tripods have been around for several years now, but this Evo version steps things up – literally – thanks to its extendable two-section legs. These can lock into six different extension points using an ergonomic push-button release on each leg. At full stretch there’s some flex when you mount a heavier DSLR, but Manfrotto’s 2.5kg load rating is reasonable. Keep the legs retracted to their shortest setting and the Evo feels much more stout, though this reduces the shooting height from 19cm to 15.5cm. Alternatively, if you want to sink lower, the legs have a secondary angle setting selected using a simple but effective switch on the side of the ball head. This lets the head down to around 10cm off the deck. The ball head itself is of a usefully large size for a mini tripod and it clamps securely. It can also tilt through 90-degrees into portrait orientation, and a convenient wheel locks the ¼”-20 thread to your camera, so you don’t need to rotate the whole tripod.

30. Spudz microfibre cleaning cloth

(Image credit: Spudz)

Price: £6.99/$8.99

A microfibre cloth that tucks away inside a neoprene sleeve, Spudz cloths are tried and tested and come in an array of different colours. As the 10 x 10in cloth never detaches from the sleeve, this product is a true all-in-one solution for keeping your lenses and LCD screens free of dust or streaks. Simply attach the Spudz to your camera with the clip on the sleeve and you'll never have to reach very far for a cloth to clean your glass or screen. And as different and fun sleeve finishes are available, you'll easily be able to match one to the personality of the photographer in your life.

