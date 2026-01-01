After seven years of intense travel as a photographer, this is what I pack and why it works better than all that influencer nonsense

After seven years of near constant travel, this is the kit I carry and why it works better for me than any influencer-driven packing lists. I am not a gear obsessive and, if I am brutally honest, most camera reviews leave me cold, apologies to my esteemed comrades who write them.

The endless question I get of what camera I use misses the point. Still, I do care deeply about tools. I use the best equipment I can afford because image quality matters when you make large gallery prints. Weight matters too. I walk cities for hours, and every gram counts. My aim is simple. Forget the kit quickly and focus on looking.

That said, since most people ask the question, so this is what I pack and why. It works for me.

Fujifilm GFX100RF

For me, the ultimate travel camera (so far). Medium format quality in a compact body with beautiful tone and colour. I have spent 30 years thinking about the ideal travel camera, and this comes closest. Occasionally, I miss a longer reach lens, but overall, it is spot on.

Artisan & Artist silk camera strap (red)

Possibly an indulgence, but the silk is so flexible, comfortable and versatile. It wraps around the hand, works cross-body and can be shortened with a quick knot for shoulder carry.

Fujifilm X100V (backup)

My backup camera. It rarely comes out, but I like knowing it is there.

Godox V1 flashgun

The way I travel gives me little control over time, light or when and where I am. I have to react to what I get. Flash adds consistency, but more than that, I like the aesthetic of strong fill flash.

Godox XPro wireless flash trigger

Useful in theory for helping me ‘shape’ light. In practice, it is unreliable and drives me nuts. If a simple cable existed, I would use that instead.

Wandrd PRVKE Lite camera backpack

Well-made, slick and stylish. Mainly used to get a kit through airports and all the other hurdles associated with long-haul travel. I only work from it when hiking. On city streets, it stays put.

Billingham shoulder bag

Nearly 30 years old and still going strong. Perfect size for the Fujifilm GFX100RF and accessories. Originally bought for a Contax G1 system. The benefits of a shoulder bag are numerous, but quick access and being able to swing it to the front of my body swiftly are the most crucial reasons, especially in crowded cities.

My lightweight camera kit (Image credit: Benedict Brain)

Gitzo Traveller travel tripod (sometimes)

Packed occasionally and used rarely. Airport security can be suspicious, so it often goes in checked luggage.

Manfrotto pocket tripod (always)

Used mainly to hold my iPhone for behind-the-scenes footage. But it’ll hold the Fujfilm GFX100RF easily.

iPhone 17 Pro

An essential tool for notes, remote triggering and capturing broadcast-quality behind-the-scenes video. It’s also a pretty impressive photography tool in its own right.

Rode tieclip microphones

Small, effective and mainly used with my iPhone for good clean audio.

LaCie Rugged portable SSD

Essential for backing up on the move. Reliable and tough. I'll back up as soon as I get back to my room. I do not format cards until I’m back in the UK, so that anytime I always have at least two copies of all files.

SD cards

Around twelve 128 GB Lexar cards. I work slowly and deliberately, so speed is not critical.

SD card cases x2

One for full cards, one for formatted cards ready to use.

Spare batteries

At least one fully charged spare for the camera and flash. Enough for a full day.

MacBook Pro M4

For backing up and editing on the go, and just about everything else needed to work as a freelance creative on the go, I can't quite bring myself to say ‘digital nomad’, but you get the drift.

Cables and chargers

Most of my kit is now USB-C, which simplifies life massively. I also carry a selection of world travel adapters.

A roll of electrical tape

I never leave home without it, and nor should any other self-respecting photographer. Gaffer tape is good too, but too large to travel with. I don't think there’s been a trip when I haven't used electrical tape for something.

Notebook and pencil

I wish I were a better journaler or diarist, but I’m not. However, a notebook is useful, especially for making a note of the names or people I photograph along with their contact details. I also carry business cards to give to people I photograph.