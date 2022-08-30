The best selling cameras in 2022 – one might surprise you!

Trends are certainly a thing within the photographic community, whether they involve rubbing Vaseline on the front of your lens (please DON'T do this) to picking up an old film camera and shooting 36 frames of nostalgia. However, some trends lean towards buying the best cameras (opens in new tab) on the market today, or the most trendy, which can be complete worlds apart.

Camera retailer B&H Photo Video has recently shed some light on their best selling cameras of 2022. While some are what you'd expect – cameras with high megapixel counts or a high number of frames per second, one camera (we'll let you guess which one) will leaving you scratching your head going: "really?" Scroll down below to see if your next camera is on this list.

1. Sony A7 IV It's like a mini-A1! We like the A7 IV because it's a very powerful do-it-all camera at a sensible price Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 33MP | Lens mount: Sony E | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04m dots | Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69m dots | Continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast/expert Autofocus performance 33MP resolution Huge burst mode buffer depth Complex matrix of video options Pro/semi-pro pricing

The Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab) signals a step up in ambition for Sony's ‘vanilla’ A7 model. Traditionally, the Sony A7 has been the range’s entry-level camera, with the ‘R’ models adding resolution and the ’S’ models adding speed/sensitivity. But there’s nothing ordinary about the Sony A7 IV, and while it does technically superseded the A7 III, it’s an altogether more advanced camera that, we think, targets a higher-level audience. Compared to the A7 III, the A7 IV is a major step up – but in price as well as features. The Sony A7 III (opens in new tab) will keep going for now, so it makes for a tricky buying decision, not helped by the A7 IV's patchy availability. If you see one, get it! Check out the best Sony camera (opens in new tab) guide for more.

2. Canon EOS R6 One of the best all-rounder cameras around, with class-leading AF Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Monitor: 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, 1,620k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 12fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic shutter | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage | Max video resolution: 4K UHD | User level: Enthusiast/professional Mind-blowing autofocus Superb stabilization

Is 20MP enough? 4K recording limits

The Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab) is the serious enthusiast's model of the EOS R series, taking the place of the slightly muddled EOS R, and for those who don't need the leading-edge tech and resolution of the EOS R5. What you get on the EOS R6 is a top shooting speed of 20fps, and autofocus that borrows the deep-learning tech from the EOS-1D X Mark III, meaning it gets better as you use it. The resolution is just 20.1MP, which might be too low for some tastes, but this means the pixels are larger, for better low-light performance. Check out the best Canon camera (opens in new tab) guide to find out more.

3. Kodak FunSaver Single Use Camera The best disposable camera for taking lots of shots Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 or 800 | Number of exposures: 39 (or 27) | Lens: 30mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto Generous number of exposures Easy to get processed Flash needs to charge

This brightly colored disposable camera ups the usual 27 exposures to a generous 39 on Kodak Kodacolor film and comes with a built-in flash offering a 4ft to 10ft range. This is all wrapped in a durable plastic casing that should withstand a few knocks. It feels like the adage ‘can’t go wrong’ should have been invented for cameras such as this. Note: 27-exposure versions also exist, but the "27+12" 39-exposure option is usually better value.

4. Canon EOS R5 The EOS R5's next-generation tech makes it a landmark camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45MP | Monitor: 3.15-inch fully articulating touchscreen, 2,100k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 12fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic shutter | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,690k dots, 100% coverage | Max video resolution: 8K DCI or UHD at 30p | User level: Professional Incredible image quality Exceptional 8K video Recording limits 4K video is average

The Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) is a technological bombshell. It's Canon's new flagship mirrorless camera, and at first glance seems to be trying to corner every segment of the market at once. It's got a 45MP sensor that produces images of incredible detail thanks to a new low-pass filter, as well as the class-leading autofocus system of the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III (opens in new tab), with a whopping 5,940 AF points for photography and 4,500 for video.

5. Sony A7S III Designed especially for filmmakers, but a capable stills machine too Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 12.1 | Lens mount: Sony E | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1440K dots | Viewfinder: EVF OLED, 9,437k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Max video resolution: 4K up to 120p, FHD up to 240p | User level: Enthusiast Amazing real world video specs Incredible low light performance Stunning AF, even for video No 6K or 8K video Still images only 12MP No waveform monitoring

If you are in the market for one of the latest mirrorless wonder-cameras but are confused by the choice, it’s perhaps easier to say who the new 12.1MP Sony A7S III (opens in new tab)is NOT best suited for. If you want one camera to take video and incredibly high-resolution stills, it’s definitely not for you. If you are a filmmaker who absolutely needs 6K or 8K or wants to shoot video raw files recorded internally, then it’s not for you either. But if your work is predominantly video in 4K or HD, and use the stills function to take pictures to use online or medium sized prints, then this is the camera that will suit your needs. And that’s what the vast majority of filmmakers want from their camera right now.

6. Nikon Z6 II Like a 'grown up' version of the Nikon Z5 with a lot more power, and great 4K video capture too Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS | Megapixels: 24.5MP | Monitor: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2100k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 14fps | Viewfinder: EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage | Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 30p (60p via update) | User level: Enthusiast/Professional Two memory card slots Improved burst shooting Superior AF performance No articulating screen 4K 60p video is cropped

The Nikon Z6 II (opens in new tab) is a light refresh of the original Z6, with a second memory card slot and faster processor bringing a bump to burst shooting, now up to 14fps, and the ability to record 4K video at 60fps. it's a terrific all-round camera at a very good price, and this camera's build quality, design and handling are excellent – as is its in-body stabilization. The 24MP sensor sounds only a small step up from Nikon's 20.9MP APS-C mirrorless models, but in combination with the much larger full frame sensor area, it delivers a big leap in image quality, especially in low light. If you're into vlogging and filmmaking, not just stills, this is the Nikon to get, but check out the best Nikon camera (opens in new tab) guide for alternatives.

7. Sony ZV-1 This spin-off from the Sony RX100 range has charmed us with its vlogging features Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 921k dots | Max video resolution: 4K | Mic port: Yes | User level: Enthusiast Supplied mic windshield Super-fast AF Vari-angle screen Small-ish rear screen and not 16:9

While the new Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab) spiritually supersedes it, the Sony ZV-1 (opens in new tab) remains a great option that doesn't require you to faff with lens changing. Some might dismiss the ZV-1 as yet another Sony RX100 variant, but it’s much more than that. The sensor and lens might be familiar, but the body, the controls, the audio and the rear screen are all new and different and optimized brilliantly for vlogging. There are a couple of niggles. It's cheaper than the flagship Sony RX100 VII (opens in new tab) camera, despite offering a better proposition for vloggers. Just as the Sony ZV-E10 re-invented Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras at a lower price for a vlogging audience, so the ZV-1 does the same for Sony's previously pricey Sony RX100 compact camera range.

8. Canon EOS 5DS R A DSLR workhorse with the megapixels to match! Type: DSLR | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 50.6MP | Screen: 3.2in fixed LCD, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 1080p | User level: Professional 50 MP sensor Compact form factor Takes all Canon EF lenses Only 5fps Only 1080p video

The Canon EOS 5DS R was the long-awaited follow-up to the aging Canon EOS 5D Mark III (opens in new tab) and brought with it new technology and a number of significant upgrades. Including its full-frame 50.6MP CMOS sensor, the camera captures ultra-high resolution images suitable for large-scale printing and extensive, creative cropping. The Dual DIGIC 6 Image Processors provides the wherewithal to handle this abundance of information, enabling fast performance speeds and top-of-the-line image quality. The 5DS R also features video capabilities of capturing HD 1080p at 30 fps. Today this DSLR is still a powerhouse camera, and if you're happy with no 4K video, it's a steal.

9. Nikon Z7 II We find that some cameras win on specs, while some win through just being very, very good Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS | Megapixels: 45.7MP | Monitor: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,100K dots | Continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Viewfinder: EVF, 3,690k dots, 100% coverage | Max video resolution: Uncropped 4K UHD up to 30p, cropped 4K UHD up to 60p | User level: Enthusiast/Professional Excellent image quality Lovely handling 5-axis IS system Best-in-class build quality EVF resolution lower than rivals Tilt-angle display, not vari-angle

The Nikon Z7 II (opens in new tab) was Nikon's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera until the mighty Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) came along. Even so, while the Z7 II can't match the Z9's continuous shooting speed or 8K video, it delivers the same super-high resolution and easily enough sports shooting/video capability for everyday non-specialist use. This Mark II version brings dual memory card slots and faster processing, but retains the excellent design and handling of the original, and Nikon's equally excellent in-body stabilization system. Nikon has quickly built an impressive range of pro-spec Nikkor Z lenses, so the Z7 II makes an extremely good all-round camera for professional use – and Nikon's pricing is very competitive too. We really rate the Nikon Z7 II not for any flashy, headline-grabbing specs but because it does everything really well at a good price.

No matter what your interest or skill level, it goes to show that any camera can become popular. Who would have thought five years ago that a Kodak disposable camera would take third place over Canon, Nikon and Sony?

The best thing about this list from B&H Photo Video is that all of them are in stock and ready to ship, so if you have been wanting a camera featured on this list, maybe now is the time to buy!