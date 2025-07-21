Looking at the most popular cameras of the year offers a glimpse at the features photographers are looking for – but what about looking at the most popular cameras of a time period spanning nearly two decades?

US-based camera rental house LensRentals has shared a list of the most popular cameras over the last 19 years, a list that includes many cameras that are still rented and shooting today.

Nineteen years ago, DSLRs were booming as manufacturers actively advanced the digital interchangeable lens format – and LensRentals was just starting out as a one-man operation in a garage.

Digital camera sales had already surpassed film sales in 2003 but, in 2006, camera brands were rapidly focusing on advancing DSLRs. In fact, in 2006, Nikon hadn’t yet released its first full-frame DSLR, and Kodak and Samsung were still in the top 5 selling camera brands in the US.

While a lot has changed in the camera industry since 2006, looking at the most-rented cameras of the last 19 years shows a list of both old and new cameras. But many of the older models on the list are still available today, hinting at the cameras’ longevity.

The top 10 spots on the most-rented cameras of the last 19 years are dominated by Canon and Sony. Nikon doesn’t pop up until spot number 11, and both Nikons on the list are the brand’s popular DSLRs, the D750 and D850. Canon, Sony and Nikon are the only three brands on the top twenty of the most-rented cameras.

According to LensRentals, these are the most popular cameras of the last 19 years…

1. Canon EOS 5D Mark III

(Image credit: Future)

Introduced in 2012, the Canon EOS 5D Mark III is a 22MP full-frame DSLR. At the time, the camera boasted a newly developed sensor and processor. The camera’s 61-point autofocus system was a key selling feature, largely because it brought focusing features from the EOS-1D X to a more affordable model. The DSLR is still readily available on the used market.

2. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

(Image credit: Future)

The successor to the 5D Mark III ranks as the second most rented camera since LensRentals launched. Introduced in 2016, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still available new-in-box almost 10 years later.

The Mark IV upgraded to a newly developed sensor and processor. A key update was the inclusion of Dual Pixel Autofocus, Canon’s 2013 invention that was a game changer for creatives shooting both stills and video, and has evolved to become a key part of Canon’s mirrorless series.

3. Sony A7 III

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony A7 III has technically been replaced by the A7 IV, but Sony has kept the camera around as a budget alternative. The specs on the A7 III are a sweet spot that has many calling it a “forever camera,” so it’s not hard to imagine why the A7 III is the most-rented mirrorless camera of the last 20 years. The full-frame, 24MP sensor with 10fps bursts is still a popular budget model among Sony’s mirrorless lineup.

4. Canon EOS R5

(Image credit: Chris George)

Canon called the R5 its most advanced full-frame mirrorless camera yet when it launched in 2020. The Canon EOS R5 earned a loyal following with its 45MP sensor and uncropped 8K, and has since been updated with the R5 Mark II.

5. Canon EOS R6

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Launched alongside the R5 in 2020, the Canon EOS R6 is a more affordable full-frame camera with a 20MP sensor and 4K 60p video and burst speeds up to 20fps. The camera has since been replaced with the R6 Mark II, a camera that remains a popular option.

6. Sony A7S II

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A7S II isn’t made for record-breaking resolution, but is designed for capturing low-light images. The 12MP full-frame sensor had less noise than Sony’s higher resolution bodies, yet still offers excellent stabilization and autofocus.

7. Sony A7S III

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth)

The low-light successor to the A7S II is the seventh most-rented camera of the last 19 years. While the Sony A7S III keeps the same 12MP resolution, the full-frame sensor was redesigned with a backlit design and paired with an updated sensor. That list of updates also included a long list of new video enhancements.

8. Canon EOS R

(Image credit: Future)

Introduced in 2018, the Canon EOS R was the brand’s first ever full-frame mirrorless camera, as well as the first body to support the new ecosystem of RF mount lenses.

As Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless, I imagine some of the model’s success at LensRentals was due to photographers wanting to try out the new technology. It’s still available to rent today as an affordable option and is readily sold on the used camera market.

9. Canon EOS 5D Mark II

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS 5D series makes an appearance on LensRental’s top 20 most-rented cameras an impressive 3 times, with the Mark II version sitting at spot number 9. The 2008 camera is no longer available to rent, but its spot in the top ten is a testament to how often the camera was rented in previous years.

The Canon EOS 5D Mark II offered a 21MP full-frame sensor, 9 autofocus points, bursts of about 3.9fps and ISOs up to 25600 (extended) – and crucially, this is the camera that absolutely changed the industry for aspiring videographers and filmmakers.

10. Canon EOS 6D

(Image credit: Future)

A full-frame DSLR with a compact size and entry-level price point, the Canon EOS 6D launched in 2012 with a 20MP full-frame sensor and 6fps bursts. At the time of its launch, it was the lightest full-frame DSLR. The DSLR was later replaced with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II – but some people still call it the camera that Canon "accidentally made too good"!

More most-rented cameras of the last 19 years

Several of the most-rented cameras since 2006 also appear on the most-rented cameras of 2024, hinting at the models that remain popular today on the platform. Those models include the Canon EOS R5, Sony A7S III, Canon EOS R6, Sony FX3 and Canon 5D Mark IV.

