Capture One 22 launches today with panorama stitching, HDR merge and more

Capture One has launched a new Capture One 22 version of its premium image editing software. The Lightroom rival unveiled today that the newest version is optimized and compatible with Apple M1, M1 Pro, M1 Pro Max, MacOS Monterey, and Windows 11.

New features of Capture One 22 include the highly requested panorama stitching as well as HDR merging and unique batch auto-rotate tools. An updated performance architecture enables support for newer cameras including the Sony A7 IV and Nikon Z9.

For those that may be unfamiliar, Capture One editing software, originally developed by medium format camera maker Phase One, is highly regarded in the photographic industry and used as a premiere resource for editing RAW image files with non-destructive editing.

Editing software from Capture One comes in several editions, including free Capture One Express software with limited features specifically for Fujifilm or Sony files. The award-winning Capture One Pro software is for all camera models at a premium price, but it can be cheaper to purchase a single-brand subscription or license if you're exclusively loyal to Nikon, Fujifilm or Sony brands.

Wireless tethering for selected Canon cameras is among the new features available with Capture One 22, the Canon R5, R3, 1Dx II and 1Dx III are now fully supported whereas only preliminary support is offered for the Canon R, R6, 5D IV and 90D models. Newly supported Canon lenses with Capture One 22 are the :Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS, RF 50mm F1.8 STM, RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM and the EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM.

Rafael Orta, CEO for Capture One, says:

"Capture One 22 boasts even more powerful editing tools, from Panorama Stitching to HDR Merging to Wireless Tethering to our first AI feature, Auto Rotate—all equipped to serve the needs of photographers worldwide".

Capture One 22 lays the foundations for a suite of exciting new products and features we can expect to see in 2022, with a focus on multi-device connectivity, including the first of Capture One's cloud and tablet oriented products coming early next year.

The proposed Capture One iPad app is currently in a closed alpha test, with the company aiming to release a more open beta in the first few months of 2022. Capture One 22 supports the newest three MacOS versions, although it may be worth noting that MacOS 10.13 (High Sierra) will not be supported.

If you already have a Capture One subscription you should have access to all latest versions of the software, including Capture One 22, at no extra cost. Simply download Capture One 22 software and activate it using your current license key.

Capture One 22 is available as a one-off perpetual license or monthly/ annual subscriptions. A Capture One Pro 22 (all models) license will cost you $299 / £226 / AU$418, whereas a monthly Pro subscription starts at $24 / £18 / AU$ 33 per month.

All versions of Capture One come with a full, free 30-day trial. You can download a trial here.

