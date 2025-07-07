On January 19, TikTok users in the US were greeted with this message. The ban deadline has now been extended until September

After the US government passed legislation requiring the sale of the TikTok app to remain available for American users, rumors have swirled about a potential buyer. But the latest report suggests that parent company ByteDance could be creating a US version of the popular social media video app.

According to a report citing unnamed sources, The Information claims that ByteDance is working on developing a separate TikTok app for the US. The report indicates a September 5 launch for US app stores, with the existing app unavailable in the US after March 2026.

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said that TikTok “pretty much” has a deal on the sale, with talks planned for this week.

TikTok has not commented on the issue, with the report on the separate app and talks of a sale remaining in rumor territory for now.

The ban on TikTok created challenges for US-based content creators earlier this year when the app went dark in the US after a sale of the popular app wasn’t announced ahead of the deadline. The deadline was then extended after Trump took the oath of office, and was later extended again to September 17.

Along with the impact on content creators, studies hint that TikTok plays a role in driving customers for many businesses, including professional photographers. A report from Oxford Economics and TikTok suggests that 7 million US businesses are on TikTok. Of the businesses surveyed, 39 percent said TikTok was “critical” to their business, while 69 percent reported increased sales in the previous year attributable to TikTok marketing.

You may also like

Browse the best cameras for TikTok, or try these 8 tips for using TikTok to promote your photography.