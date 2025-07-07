Is a TikTok sale coming? Report suggests that TikTok is creating a separate US app
Reports of TikTok creating a separate US app could provide hope for US photographers and content creators active on the platform
After the US government passed legislation requiring the sale of the TikTok app to remain available for American users, rumors have swirled about a potential buyer. But the latest report suggests that parent company ByteDance could be creating a US version of the popular social media video app.
According to a report citing unnamed sources, The Information claims that ByteDance is working on developing a separate TikTok app for the US. The report indicates a September 5 launch for US app stores, with the existing app unavailable in the US after March 2026.
The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said that TikTok “pretty much” has a deal on the sale, with talks planned for this week.
TikTok has not commented on the issue, with the report on the separate app and talks of a sale remaining in rumor territory for now.
The ban on TikTok created challenges for US-based content creators earlier this year when the app went dark in the US after a sale of the popular app wasn’t announced ahead of the deadline. The deadline was then extended after Trump took the oath of office, and was later extended again to September 17.
Along with the impact on content creators, studies hint that TikTok plays a role in driving customers for many businesses, including professional photographers. A report from Oxford Economics and TikTok suggests that 7 million US businesses are on TikTok. Of the businesses surveyed, 39 percent said TikTok was “critical” to their business, while 69 percent reported increased sales in the previous year attributable to TikTok marketing.
You may also like
Browse the best cameras for TikTok, or try these 8 tips for using TikTok to promote your photography.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.