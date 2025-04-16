DxO PureRAW 5 Beta goes live, with free trial and discount for existing PureRAW users

The DxO PureRAW 5 beta is now available for download as a perpetual license or a 14-day free trial. New users pay $119.99 / £109.99, while those who already own DxO PureRAW 3 or DxO PureRAW 4 can pay the discounted upgrade fee of $79.99 / £69.99.

Returning users will notice DxO’s latest bid for the best photo editing software boasts a redesigned interface, while the headline upgrade is the implementation of DxO’s DeepPRIME3 denoising and demosaicing technology. While the presence of local adjustments allows users to create masks to precisely target specific areas of the image when applying noise reduction, demosaicing, and sharpness.

I’m particularly excited about DeepPRIME3, given that Digital Camera World’s Rod Lawton declared the DeepPRIME XD2s denoising process “unmatched” in his review of DxO PhotoLab 8. And of course, DxO PureRAW 5 provides more support for Fujifilm’s X-Trans sensors via the DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta, following calls from Fujifilm photographers to implement X-Trans compatibility in DeepPRIME XD2s.

DxO PureRAW 5 isn’t an all-in-one editing suite, but a tool in which to optimize RAW files, making them sharper, cleaner, and more detail-rich. It can be used standalone or as a plug-in with Adobe Lightroom Classic and is compatible with macOS and Windows. Look out for the Digital Camera World DxO PureRAW 5 review coming very soon.

