DaVinci Resolve gets a new update with improved music editing and timeline sorting

Blackmagic Design has released the first update to DaVinci Resolve 20, addressing early teething issues and refining key tools introduced in the major version launch.

DaVinci Resolve 20.0.1 is available now as a free download and brings quality-of-life enhancements across the board, particularly for music editing, media management, and Fusion workflows.

For users of DaVinci Resolve Studio, the one-time payment version, the update significantly improves the AI Music Editor. Editors can now enjoy better beat marker detection when automatically adjusting music to fit a scene, with markers updating in real-time to reflect changes, making it easier to sync cuts precisely to the beat.

In addition, the Music Editor now remembers all user-defined settings when projects are reloaded, preserving channel configurations such as stereo tracks without requiring rework.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Another key improvement addresses a long-standing user frustration. When dragging multiple clips from the media pool to the timeline, Resolve now maintains the correct clip order. This change streamlines rough cuts and assembly edits, especially for high-volume workflows.

DaVinci is renowned worldwide for its industry-leading color correction abilities, and in this update, colorists and VFX artists will also benefit from updated OpenColorIO support in the Fusion viewer. This includes better handling of LUT directions, file transforms, and multiple LUT stacks, delivering more consistent refreshes and improved control when working in complex node trees.

Other notable fixes include improvements to voiceover sync, audio alignment using IntelliScript, and Magic Mask caching. Performance, stability, and remote collaboration tools also see minor refinements.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

DaVinci Resolve continues to stand out as one of the most powerful and accessible video editors on the market, free to download and packed with professional features rivaling paid alternatives.

The free firmware update, along with a detailed guide on how to update, can be found on the Blackmagic Design support website.

