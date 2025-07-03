Nikon's HUGE update for the Z8 has finally arrived – here's what's new...

Nikon has just dropped Firmware 3.00 for the Z8, and it is one to pay attention to.

For existing Nikon Z8 users, this isn’t just an incremental improvement; it’s the kind of update that makes the camera feel brand new. This is exactly where mirrorless cameras shine; thanks to fewer mechanical components and more digital architecture, a firmware overhaul can completely transform the user experience, as is the case here.

One of the biggest additions is fully automatic Pixel Shift shooting, now usable alongside focus-shift or AE bracketing, without the need for any external accessories. It’s a huge leap forward for studio, product, and high-resolution shooters who want maximum detail and control.

File management has also been streamlined, with the camera now able to create new folders automatically for each Pixel Shift sequence. This makes it even easier to keep things organized on the go.

Nikon Z8 | Firmware version 3.00 | What's new - YouTube

Above: A Nikon video explaining what's new in the Nikon Z8 Firmware V3.00 update

Another key update is the addition of an in-body focus limiter. By setting minimum and maximum focus distances, you can now prevent the camera from hunting or accidentally locking onto foreground distractions and losing sight of the subject, particularly useful in wildlife or sports scenarios where speed and accuracy are critical. This is illustrated very well in the above Nikon YouTube video.

The holy grail for firmware updates is an improvement to autofocus, and luckily for Z8 users, this hasn't been left out. Meaningful enhancements to subject detection, improved custom wide-area AF options, and the ability to fine-tune the detection area, whether you’re working in manual or autofocus modes. This is a useful update for both stills and video shooters and makes the Z8 an even more compelling hybrid option.

High-speed shooters haven’t been left out either. Pre-Release Capture can now fire in bursts of 15fps, and JPEG Fine quality is available across all continuous shooting speeds for those who want top-tier image quality without switching to RAW.

(Image credit: Nikon)

As with most landmark updates, there are practical quality-of-life improvements too. You’ll now find new presets for reducing flicker under high-frequency LED lighting, along with a new 400% live view magnification option for ultra-precise manual focusing.

For video creators, the N-Log View Assist has been tuned to better match RED’s technical LUT, and new metadata fields allow for smoother integration with Final Cut Pro. There's also support for Flexible Colour Picture Control, meaning you can craft your own color profiles in NX Studio and import them to the Z8 via memory card.

This is a seriously comprehensive firmware refresh that underscores just how powerful the Z8 camera can be. With Firmware 3.00, Nikon is pushing the Z8 into a new class of capability.

(Image credit: Nikon)

For a more detailed look at the Nikon Z8, you might want to check out our review. And for further options, our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best hybrid cameras.