Skylum Luminar Neo adds one-click Auto Adjust photo editing in big seasonal update
Luminar Neo 1.24.0 brings with it one-click Auto Adjust, improved Fog Creation Effect, interface upgrades, performance enhancements, and more
AI-infused photo editing software, Skylum Luminar Neo, has marked the season of renewal with a hefty update in a bid to “streamline workflow, optimize performance, and enhance creative possibilities”.
I think the most interesting addition is Auto Adjust. This beginner-friendly feature can be found within the Develop / Develop RAW tool and automatically adjusts key tonal sliders, such as exposure, highlights, and shadows, in just one click! I’ve yet to experience it for myself, but even seasoned image editors could find it useful as a time-saving tool, should it provide a good tonal base to work from.
Skylum has also updated its Atmosphere AI’s Depth Models to provide more realistic fog effects via improved depth map handling. According to Skylum: “This allows fog to wrap more naturally around objects in the scene”.
The final two headline improvements are quality-of-life upgrades. The Export Menu interface has been given a refresh, with advanced customization options for format, quality, size, resolution, and file name, with the ability to now export images as a DNG file. And you can now optimize disk space by ‘cleaning’ your catalog’s cache, which Skylum says will boost speed and performance “significantly”. As you’d expect, the update also provides a number of bug fixes, listed below…
- Smoother and more reliable performance with general stability improvements
- Filmstrip preview now updates correctly after reverting to original
- Add photos to the Catalog without duplication
- Work with clear, artifact-free TIFFs. Enjoy clean results even with transparency from third-party apps
- Smoother Luminar Neo plugin workflow when applying changes
- Edited photos now appear in the right sub-categories of the Recently Edited folder in the Catalog — clean and organized
