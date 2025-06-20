Lightroom FINALLY supports native Fujifilm tethering

For years, Fujifilm shooters have looked on enviously while Canon, Nikon, and Sony users enjoyed Lightroom Classic’s baked-in tethered capture. The only escape was Fujifilm’s own plug-ins, which a quick search online shows they have a somewhat questionable reputation. Or you could jump ship to use Capture One. Both are some of the best photo editing software, but abandoning potentially years of built-up Lightroom knowledge might not be so appealing.

That decision finally ends with the June 2025 Lightroom Classic 14.4 update, which adds native Fujifilm tethering support baked directly into Adobe’s software – amongst a host of quality of life improvements.

Do you need to tether? In certain situations, like studio photography, piping images to a large color-calibrated monitor beats squinting at a three-inch LCD, especially with a large team. You can inspect at 100%, flag selects instantly, and begin editing right away. There are compromises. You’re literally on a leash, and cables can snag and get in the way. More photographers are now using wireless solutions, but for transfer speed, you still can't beat a tether cable.

Lightroom’s tether panel already speaks fluent Canon, Nikon, and Sony, but Fujifilm’s X-Trans sensors were always left out. This update finally brings parity with other brands – and kills another excuse to disparage Fujifilm cameras for professional work.

Getting started is easy: update to Lightroom 14.4, and make sure you disable any third-party tether plug-ins you have already set up. Next, set the camera to USB Tether Shooting/PC Remote, shutter dial to T, aperture to A, ISO to C. Finally, plug in a sturdy USB-C cable, and choose File > Tethered Capture.

Supported bodies are: X-T1-T5, X-T30, X-H1, X-H2, X-H2S, X-S10, X-Pro2/3, and every GFX from the 50S and 50R to the flagship GFX 100 II.

As a Fujifilm shooter myself and an avid Lightroom Classic user, I am very happy about this news, and I can't wait to try this out on my next studio shoot!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...