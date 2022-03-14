Huge Fujifilm GFX rebates save you up to $1,500!

Fujifilm savings of up to $1,500 on GFX system cameras and lenses are now on offer – but only until 03 April

Those looking to switch to Fujifilm, wanting to switch up to a better Fujifilm lens, or upgrade to medium format now have until 03 April to take advantage of some serious savings on the GFX system. For example, you can saving a whopping $1,500 on the Fujifilm GFX 50R!

Running along side this amazing deal are some fantastic lens rebates. To help you make the best buying decision possible, we have included the best deals on the internet right now:

Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,999
Save $1,500 The GFX 50R is discontinued, but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go – but now it's back and at a price we can't believe!
Fujifilm GF 50mm f/3.5 |was $999|now $799
Save $200 This compact 40mm-equivalent prime offers a sleek profile which makes it ideal for walkaround, everyday shooting, and completes a truly portable medium format system. Additionally, the lens is also dust, freeze, and weather resistant for use in trying environmental conditions.
Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 |was $2,299|now $1,799
Save $500 This wide-angle zoom offering a 25-51mm equivalent focal length range and covers wide-angle to normal-length perspectives, this zoom is well-suited to everyday shooting applications, and the constant f/4 maximum aperture maintains consistent performance throughout the zoom range.
Fujifilm GF 64mm f/2.8|was $1,499|now $1,199
Save $300 Offering a 50mm equivalent lens for the G-mount GFX camera system this lens has a maximum aperture of f/2.8 which will benefit those who like to working in low-light conditions as well as enabling a high degree of control over depth of field.
Fujifilm GF 30mm f/3.5|was $1,699|now $1,399
Save $300 This is a wide-angle prime lens that offers a 24mm equivalent with a f/3.5 aperture, maintaining a portable form factor while also being suitable for working in available lighting conditions and controlling depth of field.
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

