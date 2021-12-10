Fujifilm's GFX 50R price slashed, saving you $1,500 - that's incredible!

The Fujifilm GFX 50R is one of our favorite Fujifilm GFX medium format camera models and although it was discontinued in 2021, its sensor is still used in the new GFX 50S II. It might be last year's camera, but its 51MP medium format sensor is still able to produce stunning medium format images.

And now Adorama is currently offering the GFX 50R body only for just $2,999!

You will have to get a lens separately of course, but if you need some help on choosing the best Fujifilm GF lenses our guide can help you make the right choice for your shooting style.

Fujifilm GFX 50R | Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4499 | NOW $2999

Save $1500 on a Fujifilm GFX 50R – a 51.4MP, rangefinder style medium format camera. It's dust and weather resistant and freezeproof to -10 degrees plus it's lightweight and portable for a medium format camera.

US DEAL

What we love about the Fujifilm GFX 50R is its elegant and compact design, along with its rangefinder offering a unique digital shooting experience. It does feature autofocus, but the its AF system is a little slower than you would find in regular mirrorless cameras.

Where this camera shines is landscape, travel or portrait photography, offering huge resolution with shallow depth of field accustom to medium format cameras, making your images really stand out.

So if you or a loved one is thinking of upgrading to medium format this holiday season, then you probably need to act fast to get this amazing camera at this brilliant price while stocks last!

