Selected from more than 430,000 submissions across 200+ countries and territories, the finalists of this year's Sony World Photography Awards Professional competition have been revealed – and the quality of work is staggering.

Jury insights "Many of the most powerful images focused on intimate moments and small acts of heroism, revealing the enduring strength and spirit found in everyday life", says Monica Allende

With nearly two decades behind it, the internationally acclaimed competition continues to showcase not just technical excellence, but photography's evolving role as a powerful storytelling medium.

From the 30 finalists, 10 category winners will be chosen, with one receiving the prestigious overall Photographer of the Year title and the top prize of US$25,000.

The winners will be announced on April 16 in London, UK, with selected works going on display at Somerset House from April 17 to May 5, 2026.

2026 Finalists highlights

Black Rhino – An Eastern black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis michaeli) moves through a forested river crossing in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve at night. A remote camera trap was installed here in collaboration with rhino rangers to monitor how individuals use secluded corridors linking feeding areas and water sources (Image credit: © Will Burrard-Lucas, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional Competition, Wildlife & Nature, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Wildlife & Nature

Photographer: Will Burrard-Lucas

Series: Crossing Point

This series was produced using a remote camera trap installed at a forested river crossing in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. The camera was set up in collaboration with rhino rangers to monitor endangered black rhinoceroses moving through a key corridor and was left running continuously for three months.

While its primary purpose was conservation monitoring, the system also allowed nocturnal scenes to be lit creatively, revealing the wildlife and habitat in dramatic ways that are rarely seen. The location was chosen for its striking scenery, enabling the images to document both animal movements and the ecological diversity and beauty of an area largely closed to tourism.

Isolated Island Homestead – This isolated, island-like settlement features houses and livestock. The naturally elevated mound stands above the monsoon floodwaters (Image credit: © Joy Saha, Bangladesh, Finalist, Professional Competition, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Architecture & Design

Photographer: Joy Saha

Series: Homes of Haor

Homes of Haor documents the vernacular architecture of Ashtagram, Kishoreganj, in Bangladesh’s Haor region. Here, homes are built on naturally raised mounds that become islands during the monsoon, surrounded by seasonal floodwater, and boats become the primary means of travel.

From above, the settlements form distinct patterns shaped by elevation, water and function. Elevated roads, clustered dwellings, and carefully arranged livestock spaces reveal how rural communities design and adapt their built environment to a landscape defined by water.

Barson – Carson, California (Image credit: © Ben Brooks, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Creative

Photographer: Ben Brooks

Series: The Palm, On Piru

The Palm, On Piru is a photographic series exploring the spiritual connections and collective identities of rappers from South Los Angeles with Pirus/Bloods gang affiliations.

The work focuses on the people and places central to the origins of West Coast hip-hop's G-funk music genre, and California's parallel gang culture, examining the interplay of their environment, community and artistic expression.

The series was shot on colour infrared film, with its distinctive red and pink tones creating links between the environment and the artists, members, and families that form the Red side of the cultural divide, and the backbone of West Coast Hip Hop.

Untitled – Katherine has been a member of the armed group Comandos de la Frontera for three years. She joined after failing to find stable, legal work and now earns around two million Colombian pesos per month. The group exercises de facto control over much of Putumayo, enforcing its authority through fear, extortion, and the regulation of daily life (Image credit: © Santiago Mesa, Colombia, Finalist, Professional Competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Documentary Projects

Photographer: Santiago Mesa

Series: Under the Shadow of Coca

In the southern Colombian department of Putumayo, coca cultivation remains one of the few economic options for rural families in this neglected border region. This project follows farmers and families whose livelihoods depend on an illicit economy shaped by poverty, weak state presence, and armed control, as well as members of Comandos de la Frontera, the armed group that controls the territory and the cocaine trade.

While some families try legal alternatives, coca often provides the only stable income. Under the Shadow of Coca shows that many of the local producers are not traffickers, but campesinos (farmers), and that it is usually armed groups who profit from the trade of coca.

Against the Reins – Taken during the same buzkashi match, this series shifts from a strict documentary approach towards an ‘emotional truth grounded in real events (Image credit: © Todd Antony, New Zealand, Finalist, Professional Competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Sport

Photographer: Todd Antony

Series: Buzkashi

Buzkashi (literally meaning 'goat pulling' in Persian) is the fierce, ancient sport of Tajikistan. It is similar to polo, but there are no teams and no boundaries. The ball is the eviscerated, headless carcass of a goat and the aim is brutally simple: seize it, hold it, break free.

The game was born among the nomadic horse cultures of Central Asia, where strength and horsemanship were measures of identity. For centuries, chapandaz (riders) have hurled themselves into this churning mass of hooves and bodies, fighting for honour and a moment of clear sky among the dust.

Col du Tourmalet, France – The first mountain climb ever traversed by the Tour de France has earned its mythical status as one of the hardest cycling climbs (Image credit: © Michael Blann, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Landscape

Photographer: Michael Blann

Series: Mountain Roads

Mountain Roads is a series of photopolymer etchings of iconic European mountain roads. This ongoing project aims to document the greatest cycling roads spanning the Alps, the Pyrenees, the Dolomites, the Picos and the Spanish Islands.

It celebrates the permanence of mountains and the feats of engineering and construction required to navigate and build a route through and over these formidable climbs.

Rini – Rini (56) stands in the front yard of Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah, a Quranic school for trans women. Rini earns her income as a street musician and regularly attends Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah to study the Quran and pray with friends from the queer community (Image credit: © Marisa Reichert, Germany, Finalist, Professional Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Finalist in Portraiture

Photographer: Marisa Reichert

Series: be:longing

'be:longing' documents the lives of older Muslim trans people in Yogyakarta, Java, Indonesia. Religion plays a central role in Indonesian society, and nearly 90 per cent of the population is Muslim. People of the queer community are faced with the challenge of reconciling their faith, their identity and society's expectations.

Although trans women, known as waria (a mixture of the words wanita (woman) and pria (man)), have long been part of Javanese culture, they are not recognised by conservative Muslims, are usually excluded from formal employment opportunities, and many lose the support of their families after coming out.

Over generations, a strong trans community has established its own safe spaces in Yogyakarta. At Pondok Pesantren Al-Fatah they meet with friends to study the Quran and pray, while the Waria Crisis Centre (WCC) provides a home in old age, through illness or at difficult phases of life.

