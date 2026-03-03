DxO PureRAW 6 boasts DeepPRIME XD3 for Bayer camera sensors and “next-level” DNG compression

DxO PureRAW 6 has dropped, and it’s laden with a plethora of new features. The most notable inclusion is DeepPRIME XD3 for Bayer sensors, while the software is also said to boast “next-level” DNG compression, AI-sensor dust removal, and faster batch processing.

Paris-based DxO is known for its vast array of photo-editing software applications including Photolab 9 and Nik Collection 8. PureRAW is designed to be the first port of call within its extensive ecosystem, used to maximize RAW image quality by producing sharper, cleaner, and more detail-rich imagery.

DeepPRIME XD3 for Bayer sensors

(Image credit: DxO)

DeepPRIME XD3 was launched via PureRAW 5 for X-Trans sensors exclusively, but PureRAW 6 extends its compatibility to the more commonly used Bayer sensors. The AI-powered denoising tool is one of the very best on the market, so opening up the XD ‘eXtra Detail’ variant to the Bayer crowd is welcome news indeed. This technology is said to use a more complex neural network to get the job done, turning out results that DxO refers to as “perfect for the most demanding RAW files”.

“Next-level” DNG compression

(Image credit: DxO)

DNG compression might not seem like a particularly riveting subject, but in a world where even compact cameras are touting high-resolution 40-MP sensors, “breakthrough” high-fidelity compression is an attractive prospect. According to DxO, PureRAW 6 can deliver DNG files that are up to four times smaller, with no loss in image quality. The upshot is said to be fully preserved dynamic range and editing pliability.

“Unmatched" AI-sensor dust removal

(Image credit: DxO)

AI dust removal is nothing new, but I’ll certainly be looking forward to seeing how well PureRAW 6’s new AI-powered tool fares against other examples on the market. DxO says it finds and removes dust spots with “unmatched precision”, while also claiming that it can clean entire batches in seconds. While the removal process is handled by AI, the tool allows the user to control the extent of the dust removal via a ‘Selectivity’ slider.

Faster batch processing

And finally, it wouldn’t be a comprehensive update without improved performance. PureRAW 6’s ‘batch parallelization’ function is said to speed up performance by preparing the next image simultaneously, resulting in “dramatically faster throughput and smoother handling of large sets of files”.

DxO PureRAW 6 is available now. A new perpetual license is priced at $139.99 / £119.99, but those upgrading from PureRAW 4 and 5 can enjoy an upgrade discount, with software priced at $89.99 / £74.99.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Check out the best photo-organizing software and the best MacBooks for photo editing. For more updates on what's happening within the photography world, take a look at the latest camera news.