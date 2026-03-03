Oppo has announced the sequel to my favorite phone of last year – and it’s finally going global!
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra heads to Europe as Oppo confirms its global debut
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Last year’s Oppo Find X8 Ultra was hands-down my favorite camera phone last year – it’s Hasselblad cameras offering some of the most consistent and high-quality camera-like photos I have yet used on a phone. However, the reason why it is conspicuously absent from my list of the best camera phones is that the phone was essentially impossible to buy outside of China.
However, some good news! At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Oppo has just confirmed its next-generation flagship, the sequentially named Oppo Find X9 Ultra, but the most exciting news is that it will finally make its global debut, and Europe is included in the initial release.
Oppo has said the new X9 Ultra is “built to be your next camera”, integrating what Oppo describes as its most advanced imaging system to date, with the camera system again being co-developed with the master Swedish camera makers Hasselblad.
In my review of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, I described it as one of the most complete camera phones I’d ever used. Its combination of large sensors, refined Hasselblad color science, and genuinely useful focal lengths made it feel less like a phone with good cameras and more like a rival to compact cameras. It even convinced my colleague Kallum to leave his dedicated behind on a trip to Sweden and shoot his entire trip with just the X8 Ultra instead.
Speaking at Oppo’s event in Barcelona, Elvis Zhou, CEO of Oppo Europe, said: “In 2026, many devices will carry the ‘Ultra’ label. We believe the title must be earned.” After the bar set by the X8 Ultra, that’s a bold statement – but one that, if history is anything to go by, Oppo might just be able to back up.
Check out some sample images from the Oppo Find X8 Ultra below:
You might also like...
Check out more of the best camera phones and the best Android phones for photography.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.