Last year’s Oppo Find X8 Ultra was hands-down my favorite camera phone last year – it’s Hasselblad cameras offering some of the most consistent and high-quality camera-like photos I have yet used on a phone. However, the reason why it is conspicuously absent from my list of the best camera phones is that the phone was essentially impossible to buy outside of China.

However, some good news! At MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Oppo has just confirmed its next-generation flagship, the sequentially named Oppo Find X9 Ultra, but the most exciting news is that it will finally make its global debut, and Europe is included in the initial release.

Oppo has said the new X9 Ultra is “built to be your next camera”, integrating what Oppo describes as its most advanced imaging system to date, with the camera system again being co-developed with the master Swedish camera makers Hasselblad.

In my review of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, I described it as one of the most complete camera phones I’d ever used. Its combination of large sensors, refined Hasselblad color science, and genuinely useful focal lengths made it feel less like a phone with good cameras and more like a rival to compact cameras. It even convinced my colleague Kallum to leave his dedicated behind on a trip to Sweden and shoot his entire trip with just the X8 Ultra instead.

Speaking at Oppo’s event in Barcelona, Elvis Zhou, CEO of Oppo Europe, said: “In 2026, many devices will carry the ‘Ultra’ label. We believe the title must be earned.” After the bar set by the X8 Ultra, that’s a bold statement – but one that, if history is anything to go by, Oppo might just be able to back up.

Check out some sample images from the Oppo Find X8 Ultra below:

Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World

You might also like...

Check out more of the best camera phones and the best Android phones for photography.