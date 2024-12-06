How is this AMAZING deal still going: Save a massive $720 off my dream camera the Nikon Z8

I spotted this amazing discount on the Nikon Z8. from Walmart during our Black Friday coverage, and it kept going until Cyber Monday, and then I was sure it would be gone forever... But how wrong was I! - This deal simply blows everything I've seen out of the water



It brings this professional-grade camera down to just $3,279.95, saving you a MASSIVE $720—that's a bonkers deal, and still $217 LESS than rival retailers!

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,279.95

Save $720 at Walmart on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.



💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper

✅ Lots of direct-access control

❌ Not the greatest battery life

The Z8 is one of Nikon's hottest cameras. Previous N-Photo editor Adam Waring tested it for us and said in his review:



“It borrows much of its form factor and handling characteristics from the Nikon D850 – widely considered to be the best all-around DSLR ever made – and has a fair shout at staking its claim to be the best all-around full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen."

Nikon Z8 being reviewed by Adam Waring, editor of N-Photo magazine (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Nikon D850 was undeniably one of Nikon's best DSLRs, and the Nikon Z8 feels like its mirrorless successor. This camera is incredibly versatile and about 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9, making it lighter and easier to handle. Whether you're into portraits, landscapes, or fast-paced sports photography, the Z8's lightning-fast maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec has you covered.

While it doesn’t have the unlimited recording capabilities of the Z9, it still impresses with up to 120 minutes of 4K 60p or 90 minutes of 8K 30p recording. Combined with its high-resolution sensor, rapid burst mode, and dual CFExpress/SD card slots, the Z8 is a fantastic hybrid camera that’s just as suited for video as it is for stills.

In testing, the Z8 really stood out. Sure, there were occasional autofocus misses when shooting through trees, but overall, it’s tough to fault this camera. It delivers nearly all the top-tier features of the Z9 but in a smaller, more affordable package. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiastic amateur looking to elevate your photography, the Nikon Z8 is a stellar choice.