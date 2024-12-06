How is this AMAZING deal still going: Save a massive $720 off my dream camera the Nikon Z8

You can save a HUGE $720 on the Nikon Z8, making it the perfect deal for those looking for a great price on a pro kit
(Image credit: Future)
I spotted this amazing discount on the Nikon Z8. from Walmart during our Black Friday coverage, and it kept going until Cyber Monday, and then I was sure it would be gone forever... But how wrong was I! - This deal simply blows everything I've seen out of the water
Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,279.95 Save $720 at Walmart on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.
💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper ✅ Lots of direct-access control ❌ Not the greatest battery life
“It borrows much of its form factor and handling characteristics from the Nikon D850 – widely considered to be the best all-around DSLR ever made – and has a fair shout at staking its claim to be the best all-around full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen."
The Nikon D850 was undeniably one of Nikon's best DSLRs, and the Nikon Z8 feels like its mirrorless successor. This camera is incredibly versatile and about 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9, making it lighter and easier to handle. Whether you're into portraits, landscapes, or fast-paced sports photography, the Z8's lightning-fast maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec has you covered.
While it doesn’t have the unlimited recording capabilities of the Z9, it still impresses with up to 120 minutes of 4K 60p or 90 minutes of 8K 30p recording. Combined with its high-resolution sensor, rapid burst mode, and dual CFExpress/SD card slots, the Z8 is a fantastic hybrid camera that’s just as suited for video as it is for stills.
In testing, the Z8 really stood out. Sure, there were occasional autofocus misses when shooting through trees, but overall, it’s tough to fault this camera. It delivers nearly all the top-tier features of the Z9 but in a smaller, more affordable package. Whether you’re a pro or an enthusiastic amateur looking to elevate your photography, the Nikon Z8 is a stellar choice.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.