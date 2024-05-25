Get the GoPro Hero 11 at its lowest price this bank holiday weekend!

Grab a GoPro at the lowest prices ever

GoPro Hero 11 deal
If you're looking for a great deal this bank holiday on one of the best action cameras then you simply have to check out our top pick GoPro Hero11 Black which is now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Amazon currently has the GoPro Hero11 Black for just £249! - it's so good I might even buy another one myself!

GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £249
SAVE £100 at Amazon. Grab the GoPro Hero11 Black cheaper than buying from GoPro themselves and record in glorious 5.3K60p and shoot detailed 27MP photos - this is the best deal on GoPro since Black Friday.

Also available at Wex £249 or LCE £249

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

