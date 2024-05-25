Get the GoPro Hero 11 at its lowest price this bank holiday weekend!

If you're looking for a great deal this bank holiday on one of the best action cameras then you simply have to check out our top pick GoPro Hero11 Black which is now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Amazon currently has the GoPro Hero11 Black for just £249! - it's so good I might even buy another one myself!

GoPro Hero11 Black|was £349|now £249

SAVE £100 at Amazon. Grab the GoPro Hero11 Black cheaper than buying from GoPro themselves and record in glorious 5.3K60p and shoot detailed 27MP photos - this is the best deal on GoPro since Black Friday. Also available at Wex £249 or LCE £249

With the enhanced digital features over its predecessor the GoPro Hero10 Black, the GoPro Hero11 Black features a powerful 27MP image sensor and Wi-Fi capabilities, I consider the GoPro Hero11 Black as my go-to action camera for capturing thrilling POV videos up to 5.3K60.

Thanks to its upgraded image sensor, I can effortlessly snap stunning 27MP still photos and record smooth 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 videos. Plus, with HyperSmooth 5.0 digital stabilization, my footage stays crisp and clear, and the horizon lock technology ensures my videos are perfectly aligned every time.

With all of this tech rolled up into the best price of £249, it is a great deal. It may not be the current GoPro flagship - but as this slightly older model has buit-in GPS (when the newer version doesn't), this is our pick of the best GoPro you can buy.