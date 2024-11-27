Fujifilm X-T5 Black Friday deal sees it drop to just £1,399 thanks to a sweet £300 discount

Last year's Black Friday sale featured some fantastic deals on some of the best Fujifilm cameras, and I've just found another amazing price on the Fujifilm X-T5 in the UK that beats the prices we saw in last year's seasonal sales.

Now available for just £1,399 in either silver or black at Park Cameras where you can enjoy a £300 savings - which is an impressive deal!

Fujifilm X-T5 body|was £1,699|now £1,399

Save £300 at Park Cameras. In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video. 💰 Amazing price

✅ 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P

❌ Three-way tilting LCD won't please everyone

The X-T5 is a remarkable camera that will fit into anyone's flow, but don't take just my word for it, here is what our Managing Editor at the time of its release thought about the Fujifilm X-T5:



"The Fujifilm X-T5 is an evolution of the X-T series, rather than a revolution. It's a classically controlled SLR-style camera that puts photography first for serious enthusiasts. The X-T5 takes the much-loved Fujifilm X-T4 further in terms of resolution but is still ideal for shooters who want a lightweight camera with traditional controls – and an excellent 40.2MP resolution, 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P and a new 3-way tilting touchscreen. In terms of the way that it looks, feels, and handles, the X-T5 is in a class of its own."