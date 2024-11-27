Fujifilm X-T5 Black Friday deal sees it drop to just £1,399 thanks to a sweet £300 discount

Last year's Black Friday sale featured some fantastic deals on some of the best Fujifilm cameras, and I've just found another amazing price on the Fujifilm X-T5 in the UK that beats the prices we saw in last year's seasonal sales.
Now available for just £1,399 in either silver or black at Park Cameras where you can enjoy a £300 savings - which is an impressive deal!
Fujifilm X-T5 body|was £1,699|now £1,399
Save £300 at Park Cameras. In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video.
💰 Amazing price
✅ 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P
❌ Three-way tilting LCD won't please everyone