Fujifilm X-T5 Black Friday deal sees it drop to just £1,399 thanks to a sweet £300 discount

Spectacular £300 price drop on Fujifilm's flagship retro-styled X shooter

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Last year's Black Friday sale featured some fantastic deals on some of the best Fujifilm cameras, and I've just found another amazing price on the Fujifilm X-T5 in the UK that beats the prices we saw in last year's seasonal sales.

Now available for just £1,399 in either silver or black at Park Cameras where you can enjoy a £300 savings - which is an impressive deal!

Fujifilm X-T5 body|was £1,699|now £1,399 Save £300 at Park Cameras

Fujifilm X-T5 body|was £1,699|now £1,399
Save £300 at Park Cameras. In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video.

💰 Amazing price
✅ 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P
❌ Three-way tilting LCD won't please everyone

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

