Fujifilm X-T5 mirrorless camera drops to its lowest-ever price
Save £250 on this X-T5 with its kit zoom at Clifton Cameras
The big Fujifilm news this week is the launch of its medium-format GFX100RF compact camera. But is you want a more affordable Fuji camera that you can buy right now, we have spotted that the flagship Fujifilm X-T5 is now down to its lowest price ever, if you buy it with the XF 16-80mm.
Clifton Camera has this highly-rated 40MP APS-C mirrorless camera for just £1,799 - which is a £250 below the RRP, and around £100 less than at most other retailers.
Fujifilm X-T5 + 16-80mm |was £2,049|now £1,799
Save £250 at Clifton Cameras. In Silver or Black, the X-T5 looks and feels incredible and performs just as well, with a 40MP sensor, IBIS, autofocus tracking, and 6K video.
💰 Amazing price
✅ 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P
❌ Three-way tilting LCD won't please everyone
The X-T5 is a remarkable camera that will fit into anyone's flow, but don't take just my word for it, here is what our Managing Editor at the time of its release thought about the Fujifilm X-T5:
"The Fujifilm X-T5 is an evolution of the X-T series, rather than a revolution. It's a classically controlled SLR-style camera that puts photography first for serious enthusiasts. The X-T5 takes the much-loved Fujifilm X-T4 further in terms of resolution but is still ideal for shooters who want a lightweight camera with traditional controls – and an excellent 40.2MP resolution, 10-bit 4:2:2 video at 6.2K/30P and a new 3-way tilting touchscreen. In terms of the way that it looks, feels, and handles, the X-T5 is in a class of its own."
See our guide to the best lenses for the Fujfilm X-T5
