Popular

Fujifilm X-T30 II arrives… but it’s more of a refresh than a replacement

By

The Fujifilm X-T30 II brings updated AF and image processing features, but retains Fujifilm’s appealing pocket retro design

Fujifilm X-T30 II
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The original Fujifilm X-T30 was launched back in 2019 as a kind of pocket-sized alternative to the flagship X-mount camera back then, the X-T3. Since then, the Fujifilm X-T4 has been launched, but no X-T40. We live in hope – but in the meantime, the XT30 II will keep Fujifilm’s compact retro camera design going.

Related articles

Best Fujifilm cameras
Best mirrorless cameras
Best retro cameras
Fujifilm X-T30 review

Fujifilm has released the more conventionally designed Fujifilm X-S10 since the X-T30 came out, which swaps the X-T30’s external shutter speed dial for a regular mode dial to appeal to a wider audience. We were worried that Fujifilm might be stepping away from the X-T30’s traditional camera layout, so this new X-T30 II puts our minds at rest… for now.

Read more:
X Summit Prime 2021 report
Fujifilm GFX50S II announced
Latest Fujifilm GF lens roadmap
Latest Fujifilm X-mount lens roadmap

The only physical difference is round the back, where the X-T30 II has a high resolution 1.62m dot screen. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T30 II key features

Externally, the X-T30 II is the same as the original X-T30, but apart from a new high-resolution 1.62m dot screen on the back, the real changes are on the inside.

Fujifilm says the camera has been updated for a new generation of beginners and enthusiasts, and while the 26.1MP resolution is unchanged from the previous model, the X-T30 II inherits the high-speed autofocus of the flagship Fujifilm X-T4

This means it offers autofocus speeds as fast as 0.02sec, it has phase detect autofocus covering 100% of the image area, and it can focus in near darkness – down to -7EV with Fujifilm’s ultra-fast XF50mmF1.0 lens.

The Fujiflm S-T30 II has the same 26.1MP sensor as the original camera, but with uprated autofocus. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The classic external exposure controls are part of this camera's appeal for photography enthusiasts. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The X-T30 II doesn’t match the continuous shooting speed of the X-T4, but it can still capture images at 8fps and offers blackout-free shooting if you use the electronic shutter mode. 

Video maxes out at 4K 30p (the more expensive X-T4 goes up to 60p), but the X-T30 II also offers frame rates of up to 240p at full HD resolution –  that’s 10x slow motion.

New image processing features include Fujifilm’s latest Classic Neg and Eterna Bleach Bypass Film Simulations, Monochromatic Color and Color Chrome Effect Blue. You can apply a Grain Effect in-camera, now with adjustable grain size, separate shadow and highlight tone settings, and Clarity settings from -5 to +5. The in-camera HDR mode offers up to 800%+ dynamic range, and the Multiple Exposure options have been extended too.

Like its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-T30 II does not have in-body stabilization, but what it does have is a classic camera design with a physical shutter speed dial on the top and, depending on the lens, physical aperture rings too. It’s the ideal camera for those who like old-school exposure controls.

The Fujifilm X-T30 II will be available in either black or silver. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T30 II price and availability

The Fujifilm X-T30 II will be available in black and silver editions from October 2021. Prices will be $899/£769/AU$1,599 body only, $999/£849 as a kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mm compact kit lens, or $1299/£1099 with the Fujinon XF18-55mm (Fujifilm Australia hasn't announced any kits for the X-T30 II).

Read more:

Best Fujifilm cameras
Best mirrorless cameras
Best retro cameras
Fujifilm X-T30 review

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton

Rod is the Group Reviews editor for Digital Camera World and across Future's entire photography portfolio, with decades of experience with cameras of all kinds. Previously he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more.

Related articles