Fujifilm X-T30 II arrives… but it’s more of a refresh than a replacement

The original Fujifilm X-T30 was launched back in 2019 as a kind of pocket-sized alternative to the flagship X-mount camera back then, the X-T3. Since then, the Fujifilm X-T4 has been launched, but no X-T40. We live in hope – but in the meantime, the XT30 II will keep Fujifilm’s compact retro camera design going.

Fujifilm has released the more conventionally designed Fujifilm X-S10 since the X-T30 came out, which swaps the X-T30’s external shutter speed dial for a regular mode dial to appeal to a wider audience. We were worried that Fujifilm might be stepping away from the X-T30’s traditional camera layout, so this new X-T30 II puts our minds at rest… for now.

Read more:

• X Summit Prime 2021 report

• Fujifilm GFX50S II announced

• Latest Fujifilm GF lens roadmap

• Latest Fujifilm X-mount lens roadmap

The only physical difference is round the back, where the X-T30 II has a high resolution 1.62m dot screen. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T30 II key features

Externally, the X-T30 II is the same as the original X-T30, but apart from a new high-resolution 1.62m dot screen on the back, the real changes are on the inside.

Fujifilm says the camera has been updated for a new generation of beginners and enthusiasts, and while the 26.1MP resolution is unchanged from the previous model, the X-T30 II inherits the high-speed autofocus of the flagship Fujifilm X-T4.

This means it offers autofocus speeds as fast as 0.02sec, it has phase detect autofocus covering 100% of the image area, and it can focus in near darkness – down to -7EV with Fujifilm’s ultra-fast XF50mmF1.0 lens.

The Fujiflm S-T30 II has the same 26.1MP sensor as the original camera, but with uprated autofocus. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The classic external exposure controls are part of this camera's appeal for photography enthusiasts. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The X-T30 II doesn’t match the continuous shooting speed of the X-T4, but it can still capture images at 8fps and offers blackout-free shooting if you use the electronic shutter mode.

Video maxes out at 4K 30p (the more expensive X-T4 goes up to 60p), but the X-T30 II also offers frame rates of up to 240p at full HD resolution – that’s 10x slow motion.

New image processing features include Fujifilm’s latest Classic Neg and Eterna Bleach Bypass Film Simulations, Monochromatic Color and Color Chrome Effect Blue. You can apply a Grain Effect in-camera, now with adjustable grain size, separate shadow and highlight tone settings, and Clarity settings from -5 to +5. The in-camera HDR mode offers up to 800%+ dynamic range, and the Multiple Exposure options have been extended too.

Like its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-T30 II does not have in-body stabilization, but what it does have is a classic camera design with a physical shutter speed dial on the top and, depending on the lens, physical aperture rings too. It’s the ideal camera for those who like old-school exposure controls.

The Fujifilm X-T30 II will be available in either black or silver. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T30 II price and availability

The Fujifilm X-T30 II will be available in black and silver editions from October 2021. Prices will be $899/£769/AU$1,599 body only, $999/£849 as a kit with the Fujinon XC15-45mm compact kit lens, or $1299/£1099 with the Fujinon XF18-55mm (Fujifilm Australia hasn't announced any kits for the X-T30 II).

Read more:

• Best Fujifilm cameras

• Best mirrorless cameras

• Best retro cameras

• Fujifilm X-T30 review