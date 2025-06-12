The X-E line’s mix of rangefinder styling and pocket-friendly size has always had a loyal following, but the Fujifilm X-E4’s underwhelming build and ergonomics left many Fujifilm fans wanting more. But two years after discontinuation, the manufacturer has returned to the concept with the Fujifilm X-E5.

I have had a few days in Valencia playing with the camera and – while I might still be working on my full review – I am pleased to report that it appears Fujifilm has taken all the criticism of the X-E4 on board and come back fighting. The X-E5 is a return to form for the X-E line.

Externally, the build has improved significantly. The X-E5 restores a modest front grip and a rear thumb pad without abandoning the slim profile that makes the series so easy to slip into a small bag. At 124.9 x 72.9 x 39.1mm and 445 g, it remains only a shade larger than a Fujifilm X100VI.

Strap eyelets are back, too – although you might not be reaching for your old strap, as the X-E5 comes with a very nice premium rope strap in the box.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

There are also some very welcome user interface tweaks. Borrowed from the X100VI, a new lever on the front now offers five programmable shortcuts, while a re-imagined Film Simulation dial sits under the left plate, leaving the usual dials untouched.

The Film Simulation dial also adds three dedicated film recipe positions to make it easy to cycle through custom looks, supplemented by the usual six custom slots in the menu. There is also a new quick aspect ratio menu and optional digital crop overlays, inherited from the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

Inside, the camera shares the 40.2MP X-Trans 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5 with the Fujifilm X-T50, bringing subject-recognition AF and 7-stop in-body image stabilization. The 2.36-million-dot EVF and 3-inch, 1.04 million-dot tilting LCD carry over, but the screen still flips upward – handy for vlogging or self-portraits.

This isn’t a new combination, debuting in 2022 with the Fujifilm X-T5, but it's tried and tested – and specs-wise, this is a nearly identical camera to last year's X-T50. But I found it still continues to excel here in the X-E5 with sharp, detailed images, plenty of dynamic range and well-controlled grain. Fujifilm's color science and Film Simulations also keep me coming back to its cameras.

But the camera isn’t all that’s new. I shot all these sample images using the X-E5 paired with the brand-new Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR. The pancake lens is ergonomically perfect for the X-E5, slim enough to slip into a pocket, but still manages to squeeze in an aperture dial and manual focus ring.

The only disappointment is that the maximum f/2.8 isn’t quite as wide as the f/2 on the X100VI’s 23mm lens. Doubly frustrating when the XF 23mm is the larger of the two.

The X-E5 ships mid-August in black or silver, body-only at $1,699 / £1,249, or with the XF 23 mm f/2.8 R WR at $1,899 / £1,549. For the time being, the lens will be an X-E5 bundle exclusive, with a full release scheduled for November.

Scroll down to explore my first-look image gallery and judge for yourself whether Fujifilm’s refinements hit the mark – and stay tuned to Digital Camera World for my full review coming soon!

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

