DJI two-day sale is here: save $220 on the Action 2 modular camera

Stealing a march on the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), which starts Tuesday, DJI has kicked off its own two-day deals event. Most of the offers in the DJI Store Day sale (opens in new tab)don't look particularly impressive - but still worth taking a look if you are definitely buying a DJI drone or gimbal, as you can get some useful add-ons thrown in. However, the standout discount is on the DJI Action 2 (opens in new tab) - a great modular action camera, which is being discounted by a whopping $220 in the handy dual-screen kit.

The dual-screen combo from DJI can capture up to 160 minutes of your everyday life, sports efforts, or travel adventures. Designed with a clever snap-together, magnetic modular form, the Action 2's versatile recording options include 32GB of internal storage, up to DCI 4K 60p, and slow-motion UHD 4K 120p, and even 1080p at 240p video, and with a 155 degree view you can be sure that all the action is not going to be missed. It also features HorizonSteady, which keeps your footage level, no matter how wild the action gets. From go-karting to dirt biking, DJI's built-in stabilization algorithm detects and corrects camera shake and rotation in real-time, plus it can capture photos up to 12MP in RAW and JPEG, giving you creative freedom over the final look of your images.

Even though the Action 2 itself is waterproof to 33 feet, the touchscreen module must use a separately available case for waterproof operation – which is slightly annoying but needed if you want to claim the added benefits. This magnetic, snap-on module also extends your runtime up to 160 minutes and adds 3 mics to create a 4-mic array with audio zoom for improved sound capture, giving your vlogging videos that extra crunch in audio quality.

This is truly the perfect combo for any vlogger or filmmaker that is looking for the next compact solution without giving up on too many compromises, the DJI Action 2 can be your fun action camera for when you want to let your hair down and go for a surf, and with just a click, the touch screen module can be your little mini vlogging studio – it is a remarkable bit of technology and with a $220 saving it makes this little video studio in your packet that little bit sweeter.

