DJI releases Ronin RS5 camera gimbal – though we might have seen it coming!

Today DJI announces the new RS5 camera gimbal in the rest of the world, bringing the intelligent tracking module (first seen with the RS 4 Mini) to the 5th generation of gimbal.

This new module can track people, vehicles, pets, or any subject, and maintain locked focus on a human subject up to ten meters (32ft) from the camera. According to DJI, once the module has identified someone, it can follow them and re-acquire them even if they leave the frame, even in a crowded scene.

(Image credit: DJI)

Significantly in the social era, the RS5 can switch to vertical shooting without needing extra accessories. Its total weight is 3.22lb / 1.46Kg including the quick-release plates and battery grip.

The gimbal also features DJI's 2nd gen automated axis locks, meaning the device automatically unlocks when the gimbal is turned on or lock the gimbal in position at sleep or powers off.

A new briefcase-style handle makes it possible to capture new angles above or below the subject, while remaining in control of the footage. There is also a new Z-Axis indicator on the display, which the operator can use to see whether the Ronin's sensors think they should adjust their gait and pace, or whether the device feels capable of absorbing the image shake on its own.

The battery life is stated at 14 hours with the included grip (which can be fully charged in an hour), or up to 30 hours with the BG70 High-Capacity grip. Bluetooth shutter now supports Panasonic and Fujifilm for the first time, as well as Sony, Canon, and Nikon.

The DJI RS5 is on sale from today in the UK and Europe for £485 including a mini-tripod, control cable and BG33 battery grip.

It will not be on sale in the USA thanks to the ban on new DJI products which use radio frequencies imposed by President Trump. (We're not expecting any developments in the USA v China trade dispute until at least after after Chinese president Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet, currently scheduled for April.)