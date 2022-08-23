DJI Action 3: what we know so far

DJI first hit the action camera scene in May 2019 and became a serious GoPro alternative (opens in new tab) for best action camera (opens in new tab). The Osmo Action brought to market impressive image stabilization, crisp and vibrant 4K video, and a user-friendly I/O that became a huge draw to action cam enthusiasts and became a great option compared to its GoPro counterpart.

The front facing monitor also made this action cam a great alternative to the conventional, and rather clunky mirrorless vlogging setups on the market, thanks to its compact size and handy front screen the Osmo Action (opens in new tab) became the perfect lightweight vlogging setup for those restricted on weight while traveling, or for those that just wanted the most compact option available.

The DJI Osmo Action was then replaced in November 2021 with the DJI Action 2 (opens in new tab), with a modular cuboid design, structured to suited two types of users, those who wanted for battery life to record the action for longer, or the extra screen to allow for a better vlogging experience.

Now, according to rumors from popular DJI leakers @OsitaLV (opens in new tab) and @DealsDrone (opens in new tab) the new DJI Action 3 will take the form of the original DJI Osmo Action and will not continue with modular design of its predecessor, the DJI Action 2.

Prepare to sell your Action 2.August 20, 2022 See more

DJI Action 3 will be released in mid-September, and its appearance is almost same as Osmo Action pic.twitter.com/piOJMcg4dFAugust 20, 2022 See more

DJI Action 3: What we want to see

1. Built-in SD card slot

For a rather strange reason the Action 2 did not have an SD card slot built inside the main camera unit, and instead came with 32GB of internal memory, but if you wanted to expand of this you had to buy the separate battery module to gain an SD card slot.

We would love to see the return of a built-in Micro SD card (opens in new tab) slot. It is a cheap and tested method that users are very familiar with and can either upgrade their storage over time as memory becomes cheaper or buy the biggest card they can get within budget and won't have to worry about running out of space. If DJI still go for the internal storage then we would suggest a minimum of 64GB AND the built-in Micro SD slot.

2. Bigger battery

The Action 2 can record for up to an hour on medium-quality camera settings, half that if you are wanting to shoot at the highest 4K resolution. Therefore, implementing a bigger battery within the traditional action cam design will be users can get a better return on their investment than previous generations, and without having to add an extra module to make your compact action camera even bigger.

The first-generation DJI Osmo Action (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Second-generation modular DJI Action 2 (Image credit: DJI)

3. Higher resolution

4K resolution is by no means small-fry, even in today's standards. In fact, most YouTube videos are still watched in 480p on mobile devices! So why are we wanting more? Well, simply to match the competition. The GoPro Hero 10 (opens in new tab) can record in 5.3K at 60p, Insta306's ONE RS Twin (opens in new tab) can even shoot in either 5.7K "flat" video or in 360 degrees. If the DJI Action 3 could record in 5K or higher it will put it on an even playing field with its competition.

If I was a betting man, I would say the possibility of DJI introducing 5.4K video with a 1" sensor to the Action 3 would be very likely, matching that of the DJI Air 2S drone (opens in new tab).

Whether you're enjoying DJI Action 2 or are still using the original DJ Osmo Action, it's safe to say that the possible 15 September could see a divide from those that love the Action 2 cube design and those that the bulkier design of traditional action cameras.

All this speculation has yet to be confirmed by DJI, but if these rumors are true it will be the first time DJI have taken a step back to an original design.

Today's best DJI Action 2 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $279 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $519 (opens in new tab) $357.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $359 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more:

Best GoPro alternatives (opens in new tab)

Best action camera (opens in new tab)

Best budget action cameras (opens in new tab)

Best DJI drone (opens in new tab)

Best GoPro accessories (opens in new tab)