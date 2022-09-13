LIVE: GoPro Hero 11 launch tomorrow – how to watch and what we expect

GoPro Hero 11 rumors have been circulating online for months, and now GoPro has officially confirmed that its Hero 11 action camera will be revealed on September 14 via a short teaser video (opens in new tab).

We expected the GoPro Hero 11 to launch soon, but the official video revealed a surprise – that we'd is the standard flagship model would be joined by a smaller body, that appears to make do without a front screen. The video doesn't give us much more information (watch it yourself below) – but the multi-model approach is something that GoPro itself had suggested at the beginning of the year.

The best GoPro cameras (opens in new tab) are compact but capable go-anywhere devices, equally popular with photographers who want to capture snaps on holiday, to adventurous types who travel to the most remote places. We can't wait to see what the new GoPro Hero models look like, and how they'll compare to the GoPro Hero 10 Black (opens in new tab).

You can watch the GoPro Hero 11 reveal live at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST, and we'll be here ready to bring you the news and coverage as it happens.