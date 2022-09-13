Live
LIVE: GoPro Hero 11 launch tomorrow – how to watch and what we expect
We expect to see the action camera manufacturer launch two new Hero models – here's what you need to know
GoPro Hero 11 rumors have been circulating online for months, and now GoPro has officially confirmed that its Hero 11 action camera will be revealed on September 14 via a short teaser video (opens in new tab).
We expected the GoPro Hero 11 to launch soon, but the official video revealed a surprise – that we'd is the standard flagship model would be joined by a smaller body, that appears to make do without a front screen. The video doesn't give us much more information (watch it yourself below) – but the multi-model approach is something that GoPro itself had suggested at the beginning of the year.
The best GoPro cameras (opens in new tab) are compact but capable go-anywhere devices, equally popular with photographers who want to capture snaps on holiday, to adventurous types who travel to the most remote places. We can't wait to see what the new GoPro Hero models look like, and how they'll compare to the GoPro Hero 10 Black (opens in new tab).
You can watch the GoPro Hero 11 reveal live at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST, and we'll be here ready to bring you the news and coverage as it happens.
As Digital Camera World's Managing Editor, and the previous Editor of the global magazine Digital Photographer, Lauren has been covering the photography and tech industry – including the latest action cameras – for over ten years. She's used and loved the GoPro Hero 10 Black, and has written features on why an action camera is great for stills photography (opens in new tab).
What do we know so far about the GoPro Hero 11?
We've already got a major story on GoPro Hero 11 (opens in new tab) rumors, so let's summarize all of the key things we'd like to see or are likely to see announced.
The GoPro Hero 11 teaser trailer definitely shows us two cameras, and one is slightly smaller without a screen. This ties in with our thinking that we'd see GoPro expand its range into "lite" and "professional" models in 2022. Words from the GoPro CEO in a call transcribed by The Motley Fool (opens in new tab) could confirm this next move: "We think it’s important to build very differentiated specialized solutions for different use cases to appeal to entirely new groups of users".
With each new launch of GoPro Hero cameras, they tend to offer too many features for some, or not enough for others. Bringing out an advanced and basic model could provide better options for customers and photographers at different skill levels.
The GoPro 11 Black Mini, you say...
We think that GoPro could be launching a model called the GoPro 11 Black Mini, although this hasn't yet been confirmed. We have seen images of the upcoming camera that have now leaked via the specialist German website winfuture.de. If these renders are accurate, then it looks like the small cube-shaped camera is reminiscent of the GoPro Session from a few years ago.
We'd expect the Mini to be not only smaller (hence the name) but also cheaper than GoPro's new flagship model – a "lite" version of the GoPro Hero 11 Black. Of course, we'll have to wait until tomorrow to know for sure.
Get the best camera deals, reviews, product advice, competitions, unmissable photography news and more!
Thank you for signing up to Digital Camera World. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.