Canon R100 mirrorless camera with lens at just £499 for Black Friday - that's £170 off!

By Sebastian Oakley
last updated

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon R100 zoom kit bundle for under £500

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera this is one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have seen. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a bargain £499 at Clifton Cameras.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens |

Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens | was £669 | now £499
Save £170 at Clifton Cameras This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget R-mount mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this is a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera.

View Deal

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at £499 is a hard deal to pass on.  We rated it as the best beginner Canon camera in our Canon buying guide.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

Find more Canon deals in our Canon Black Friday guide, and keep up with all the latest bargains in our live blog.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

