Our favorite beginner camera is a bargain in this 'secret' two-lens deal

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera this is one of the best camera deals we have seen so far this year. The Canon EOS R100 is our top choice as a beginner camera - offering an affordable way into the EOS mirrorless system.

Currently you can get the R100 with the kit zoom 18-55mm lens for £499.99 at Amazon - but hidden on the page there is a £100 voucher, that allows you to add a Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 lens for just an extra £66.49.

Amazon has not made it easy to get the deal, as you have to add both items to your basket (the camera kit is here - and the 50mm lens is here)- and at that point the £100 voucher is automatically applied at checkout.

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 is a hard deal to pass on - particularly when you can get the fast RF 50mm f/1.8 STM .

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system, which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

