Black Friday camera deals 2022: what we expect to see

This year's Amazon Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best deals first.

This year, Black Friday is on November 25, and the majority of the best camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of cameras and photography accessories in last year's sales. Any action camera (opens in new tab), instant camera (opens in new tab), or drone enthusiast (opens in new tab) could bag a bargain in this year's sale, such as the DJI FPV Combo (opens in new tab) – this was the star of the show at last year's event sporting a whopping discount down to just $999 / £899.

We understand that buying any new camera gear during this economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good camera phones (opens in new tab) available these days, but there will always be a place for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but Amazon is known to kick off its deals early and will have themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

Top Black Friday retailers

There aren't any official Black Friday camera deals yet, but these will appear as we get closer to November. However, there are always plenty of camera deals on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new action camera or mirrorless camera right now, these are the best places to browse:

Top US retailers:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Adorama: Big Black Friday discounts on cameras and accessories (opens in new tab)

Apple: Save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins and offers (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Always has great deals on leading camera brands (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances and more (opens in new tab)

Dell - Discounts off laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)

GoPro: Early deals on Hero 11 Black and Hero 10 Black bundles (opens in new tab)

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors and more (opens in new tab)

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops! (opens in new tab)

Microsoft Store: Save big on gaming PCs and 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab)

Mixbook: Great discounts on photo books, photo calendars and more (opens in new tab)

Samsung: Discounts on SSDs, portable SSDs, SD cards and more (opens in new tab)

Walmart: Select deals on DSLR, Mirrorless, and action cameras (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we do expect Black Friday camera deals to start a bit before this in 2022.

The Amazon tradition of a one-day-sale bonanza has now become a longer event in recent years, taking away the most of the panic of bagging the best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the weeks build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday camera deals coming just around the corner, and then the Christmas deals will be about at the end of the year too.

Where to find deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers:

Top US retailers:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Adorama: Big Black Friday discounts on cameras and accessories (opens in new tab)

Apple: Save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins and offers (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Always has great deals on leading camera brands (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances and more (opens in new tab)

Dell: Discounts off laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)

GoPro: Early deals on Hero 11 Black and Hero 10 Black bundles (opens in new tab)

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors and more (opens in new tab)

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops! (opens in new tab)

Microsoft Store: Save big on gaming PCs and 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab)

Mixbook: Great discounts on photo books, photo calendars and more (opens in new tab) Samsung: Discounts on SSDs, portable SSDs, SD cards and more (opens in new tab)

Walmart: Select deals on DSLR, Mirrorless, and action cameras (opens in new tab)

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though , on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's genuinely good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.